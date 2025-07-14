Click Holdings Limited (CLIK) Pioneers Cryptocurrency Revolution in Senior Care: Exploring $100M Treasury in Bitcoin and Solana to Drive Innovation in the Booming Silver Economy

Hong Kong, July 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Click Holdings Limited (“Click Holdings” or “we” or “us”, NASDAQ: CLIK) and its subsidiaries (collectively, the “Company”), a leading human resources and senior care solutions provider based in Hong Kong, today announced its senior services sector. By integrating secure cryptocurrency solutions, including building a substantial treasury in Bitcoin and Solana, and developing crypto-enabled payment systems, CLIK aims to revolutionize payment efficiency, transparency, and accessibility for its growing portfolio of senior care services.

CLIK's exploration focuses on harnessing the power of cryptocurrencies to enhance its core offerings while capitalize on the appreciating value of these assets. CLIK is evaluating the development of a cryptocurrency treasury, with a particular emphasis on Bitcoin and Solana. This treasury could scale up to a value of US$100 million as the first step, and shall escalate further alongside business expansion.

In addition, CLIK is exploring the implementation of cryptocurrency-enabled payment systems to enhance the efficiency and security of salary disbursements for its talent pool of over 20,500 registered professionals. CLIK is also assessing the potential of crypto-enabled payments to streamline billing processes for customers who opt to transact using cryptocurrency.

"This initiative represents a bold step forward for CLIK, merging financial innovation with our mission to empower seniors through reliable, modern services," said Jeffrey Chan, CEO of Click Holdings. "As the Silver Economy surges—driven by an aging population with significant spending power—we see immense potential in cryptocurrency to streamline operations, attract tech-savvy investors, and unlock new revenue streams. By building a robust Bitcoin and Solana treasury and integrating crypto payments, we're not just adapting to the future; we're leading it, delivering enhanced value to our shareholders through innovation and growth."

CLIK remains committed to regulatory compliance and will conduct thorough feasibility studies, including risk assessments and pilot programs, to ensure these innovations align with global standards and deliver tangible benefits to seniors and their families.

Click Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: CLIK) is a Hong Kong-based leader in AI-powered human resources and senior care solutions. Through its proprietary platform, CLIK connects clients with a talent pool of over 20,500 professionals, serving nursing, logistics, and professional services sectors.

