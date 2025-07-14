The College of Commercial Arbitrators Announces New Class of Associates for 2025–2027

AUSTIN, TX, July 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AUSTIN, TX – The College of Commercial Arbitrators (CCA) proudly announces the 2025– 2027 class of CCA Associates—four standout dispute resolution professionals selected for the prestigious CCA Associates Mentorship Program. Launched in 2022, the CCA structured this groundbreaking initiative to help promising arbitrators from underrepresented backgrounds strengthen their commercial arbitration practices and gain valuable mentorship from CCA Fellows—some of the most accomplished arbitrators in the country.

Chosen from a highly qualified pool of applicants, each Associate has an active alternative dispute resolution (ADR) practice with fewer than five years of experience specifically in commercial arbitration. Over the two-year term, each Associate will participate in advanced training, attend the CCA Annual Meeting, and engage in exclusive educational and networking opportunities.

“This is more than just mentorship—it’s high-level training paired with one-on-one customized support to help Associates grow their practices and shape the future of commercial arbitration,” said L. Tyrone Holt, CCA Fellow, Past President and Co-Chair of the CCA Associates Mentorship Program Committee. “It reflects our deep commitment to increasing the number of highly skilled, diverse commercial arbitrators available to serve counsel and parties through major service provider panels like the American Arbitration Association, , JAMS, CPR, and others.”

Learn more about the CCA’s vision and the impact of this program in Episode 6 of the CCA Arbitration Talk podcast, featuring Ty Holt and host Richard Silberberg.

Meet the 2025–2027 CCA Associates:

Ulyana Bardyn, – New York (Ukrainian Citizen), FCIArb, ICDR, LCIA, ICC Panel Member

– New York (Ukrainian Citizen), FCIArb, ICDR, LCIA, ICC Panel Member Jennifer Lupo, – New York, NY, AAA Panel Member

– New York, NY, AAA Panel Member Heidi Potter, – Colorado, AAA Panel Member

– Colorado, AAA Panel Member Ellie Vilendrer, – California, AAA Panel Member

This class represents a broad geographic and professional range—and marks the first time a Ukrainian citizen has been selected for the program.

About the College of Commercial Arbitrators

Founded in 2001, the College of Commercial Arbitrators is an invitation-only, professional

organization composed of the most experienced and respected commercial arbitrators in the United States. CCA promotes the highest standards of conduct, expertise, and professionalism in commercial arbitration. Learn more or find an arbitrator at www.ccarbitrators.org.

