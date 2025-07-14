Methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus Aureus (MRSA) Epidemiology Forecast Report 2025-2034 | Community-Associated MRSA on the Rise, Challenging Historical Norms

Dublin, July 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus Aureus (MRSA) Epidemiology Forecast 2025-2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Studies indicate that the incidence of methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus ranges from 7% to 60%. The mortality rate for MRSA bacteremia, a serious bloodstream infection caused by methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA), is between 20% and 50%.



Methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus Aureus (MRSA) Epidemiology Forecast Report Coverage



The "Methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus Aureus (MRSA) Epidemiology Forecast Report 2025-2034" offers comprehensive information on the prevalence and demographics of methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA). It projects the future incidence and prevalence rates of methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA) across various populations. The study covers age and type as major determinants of the methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aureus (MRSA)-affected population. The report highlights patterns in the prevalence of methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA) over time and projects future trends based on multiple variables.



The report provides a comprehensive overview of the disease, as well as historical and projected data on the epidemiology of methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA) in the 8 major markets.



Regions Covered



The United States

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

The United Kingdom

Japan

India

Methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus Aureus (MRSA): Disease Overview



Methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA) is a type of Staphylococcus aureus bacteria that has become resistant to methicillin and other beta-lactam antibiotics (penicillin and oxacillin). MRSA infections are commonly associated with skin and soft tissue infections, such as boils, abscesses, and cellulitis. It can also cause more serious conditions, including endocarditis, osteomyelitis, pneumonia, bloodstream infections, and surgical site infections. These infections are more prevalent in patients with weakened immune systems, chronic conditions, or those undergoing invasive procedures.



Methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus Aureus (MRSA): Treatment Overview



The treatment approach for methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA) involves a combination of appropriate antibiotic therapy and preventive measures to avoid further complications or the spread of the infection. Vancomycin is the most commonly used antibiotic for treating serious MRSA infections, which works by inhibiting the bacteria's cell wall synthesis.



Linezolid is an alternative to vancomycin and is used for both hospital- and community-acquired MRSA infections.



Epidemiology



The methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA) epidemiology section offers information on the patient pool from history to the present as well as the projected trend for each of the 8 major markets. The publisher provides both current and predicted trends for methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA) by examining a wide range of studies. Additionally, the report covers the diagnosed patient pool for methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA) and their trends. The data is broken down into specific categories, such as the total diagnosed cases across different age groups and patient pools.

As per the 2022 Global Antimicrobial Resistance and Use Surveillance System (GLASS) report, the median reported rate of methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus across 76 countries is 35%.

Various studies suggest that the incidence of methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus infection ranges between 7% to 60%.

The mortality rate of MRSA varies depending on the site of infection. For MRSA bacteremia, which is one of the more severe forms, the death rate ranges from 20% to 50%.

Approximately 85% of MRSA cases are linked to healthcare facilities whereas only 14% are reported in people with no known exposure to healthcare.

Country-wise Methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus Aureus (MRSA) Epidemiology



The methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA) epidemiology data and findings for the United States, Germany, Spain, Italy, France, the United Kingdom, Japan, and India are also provided in the epidemiology section.



The epidemiology of methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA) varies significantly between countries due to differences in the prevalence of risk factors, antibiotic use practices, healthcare infrastructure, infection control measures, and public health policies, among others. In 2023, the total incidence of methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus bloodstream infections in the European Union was estimated to be 4.64 per 100,000 population.



Scope of the Report



The report covers a detailed analysis of signs and symptoms, causes, risk factors, pathophysiology, diagnosis, treatment options, and classification/types of methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA) based on several factors.

The Methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus Aureus (MRSA) Epidemiology Forecast Report covers data for the eight major markets (the US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, the UK, Japan, and India).

The report helps to identify the patient population, and the unmet needs of methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA) are highlighted along with an assessment of the disease's risk and burden.

Key Questions Answered



What are the key findings of methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA) epidemiology in the 8 major markets?

What will be the total number of patients with methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA) across the 8 major markets during the forecast period?

What was the country-wise prevalence of methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA) in the 8 major markets in the historical period?

Which country will have the highest number of methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA) patients during the forecast period of 2025-2034?

Which key factors would influence the shift in the patient population of methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA) during the forecast period of 2025-2034?

What are the currently available treatments for methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA)?

What are the disease risks, signs, symptoms, and unmet needs of methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA)?





Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface

1.1 Introduction

1.2 Objectives of the Study

1.3 Research Methodology and Assumptions



2 Executive Summary



3 Methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus Aureus (MRSA) Market Overview - 8 MM

3.1 Methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus Aureus (MRSA) Market Historical Value (2018-2024)

3.2 Methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus Aureus (MRSA) Market Forecast Value (2025-2034)



4 Methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus Aureus (MRSA) Epidemiology Overview - 8 MM

4.1 Methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus Aureus (MRSA) Epidemiology Scenario (2018-2024)

4.2 Methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus Aureus (MRSA) Epidemiology Forecast



5 Disease Overview

5.1 Signs and Symptoms

5.2 Causes

5.3 Risk Factors

5.4 Guidelines and Stages

5.5 Pathophysiology

5.6 Screening and Diagnosis

5.7 Types of Methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus Aureus (MRSA)



6 Patient Profile

6.1 Patient Profile Overview

6.2 Patient Psychology and Emotional Impact Factors



7 Epidemiology Scenario and Forecast - 8 MM

7.1 Key Findings

7.2 Assumptions and Rationale

7.3 Methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus Aureus (MRSA) Epidemiology Scenario in 8MM (2018-2034)



8 Epidemiology Scenario and Forecast: United States

8.1 Methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus Aureus (MRSA) Epidemiology Scenario and Forecast in The United States (2018-2034)



9 Epidemiology Scenario and Forecast: United Kingdom

9.1 Methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus Aureus (MRSA) Epidemiology Scenario and Forecast in United Kingdom (2018-2034)



10 Epidemiology Scenario and Forecast: Germany

10.1 Methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus Aureus (MRSA) Epidemiology Scenario and Forecast in Germany (2018-2034)



11 Epidemiology Scenario and Forecast: France

11.1 Methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus Aureus (MRSA) Epidemiology Scenario and Forecast in France



12 Epidemiology Scenario and Forecast: Italy

12.1 Methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus Aureus (MRSA) Epidemiology Scenario and Forecast in Italy (2018-2034)



13 Epidemiology Scenario and Forecast: Spain

13.1 Methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus Aureus (MRSA) Epidemiology Scenario and Forecast in Spain (2018-2034)



14 Epidemiology Scenario and Forecast: Japan

14.1 Methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus Aureus (MRSA) Epidemiology Scenario and Forecast in Japan (2018-2034)



15 Epidemiology Scenario and Forecast: India

15.1 Methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus Aureus (MRSA) Epidemiology Scenario and Forecast in India (2018-2034)



16 Patient Journey



17 Treatment Challenges and Unmet Needs



18 Key Opinion Leaders (KOL) Insights





For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/dg71nl

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.