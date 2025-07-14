Beauty and Personal Care World Market Report 2025 | Sales Up 7%, Dermocosmetics Lead the Charge

Dublin, July 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The World Market for Beauty and Personal Care" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The World Market for Beauty and Personal Care global briefing offers an insight into to the size and shape of the Beauty and Personal Care market and highlights buzz topics, emerging geographies, categories and trends as well as pressing industry issues and white spaces.

Amid economic uncertainty, beauty consumers are becoming more price-sensitive and value-driven. The global beauty and personal care sales grew by 7% in current terms in 2024, 2.3% in constant terms. Dermocosmetics sales rose sharply. Fragrances and sun care outperformed skin care, driven by emotional value and daily usage. E-commerce and social media continue to shape consumer decisions, with high engagement.



It identifies the leading companies and brands, offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, packaging innovations, economic/lifestyle influences, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts illustrate how the market is set to change and criteria for success. The report also explores developments in the premium vs mass/masstige segments, and the evolution of novel beauty concepts.



Why buy this report?

Get a detailed picture of the Beauty and Personal Care market;

Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;

Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive summary

Introduction

State of the industry

Companies and products

Channels

Future outlook

Conclusion

Product Coverage

Baby and Child-specific Products

Bath and Shower

Colour Cosmetics

Deodorants

Depilatories

Dermocosmetics Beauty and Personal Care

Fragrances

Hair Care

Mass Beauty and Personal Care

Men's Grooming

Oral Care

Oral Care Excl Power Toothbrushes

Premium Beauty and Personal Care

Prestige Beauty and Personal Care

Skin Care

Sun Care

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/i887c6

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.