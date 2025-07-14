$38.28 Bn Endpoint Security Market Analysis by Solution, Service, Enforcement Point, Vertical, Region - Global Forecast to 2030

Dublin, July 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Endpoint Security Market by Solution, Service, Enforcement Point, Vertical, Region - Global Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global endpoint security market size is projected to grow from USD 27.46 billion in 2025 to USD 38.28 billion by 2030 at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.3%

The report will help market leaders and new entrants with information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall endpoint security market and its subsegments. It will also help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights to better position their businesses and plan suitable go-to-market strategies. The report also helps stakeholders understand the market pulse and provides information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.







Organizations are increasingly aware of the risks of internal misuse of entitlement, whether on purpose or inadvertently, with remote work architectures, third-party access, and hybrid IT prevalent. The potential for excessive user privileges or poorly managed user privileges is likely to be greater than ever.

Endpoint privilege management is able to mitigate this issue by applying the principle of least privilege, meaning users have the minimum permission that they require, when required. This approach decreases the potential attack surface, decreases lateral movement risk, and mitigates inappropriate access to data. Given the requirement for strong privilege controls in regulated industries such as BFSI, healthcare, and IT services, strong privilege controls in any endpoint security policy are now table stakes for any successful policy.

The key players in the endpoint security market include Microsoft (US), Palo Alto (US), SentinelOne (US), Trend Micro (Japan), Fortinet (US), Cisco (US), Check Point (Israel), Blackberry (Canada), ESET (Slovakia), Kaspersky (Russia), Trellix (US), CrowdStrike (US), IBM (US), Broadcom (US), Sophos (UK), and others.



By vertical, the BFSI segment accounts for the largest market share during the forecast period.



Endpoint security is very important for BFSI organizations, which involve a considerable amount of sensitive financial and personal information. It is all about protecting all devices connected to the network, such as laptops, mobile devices, ATMs, and point-of-sale terminals, from unauthorized access and threats. Endpoint security involves modern tools, threat detection, malware and protection, encryption, and access control to secure endpoints.



In December 2022 alone, finance and insurance organizations across the world suffered 566 breaches that resulted in over 254 million records being leaked. In January 2024, LoanDepot was breached, with the impact of 16.9 million individuals' security being compromised, including sensitive personal and financial data. Evolve Bank & Trust reported a breach in security that compromised the security of 7.6 million people, including social security numbers and account information. By developing and investing in endpoint security solutions that include real-time detection, protecting customer information to uphold trust, and strategic investment to sustain customers, BFSI organizations are seeking to reduce legal and reputational exposure to US legislation.



By region, North America accounts for the largest market share.



North America's endpoint security landscape is changing fast through strong collaborations between public and private organizations and technology partnerships between organizations, large and small, across Canada and the US. In Canada, Bell Canada partnered with SentinelOne to provide next-generation Managed Threat Detection and Response (MTDR) capabilities to its Security Operations Centre, while the University of Toronto gained 'next-gen' centralized threat management for nearly 10,000 endpoints across its campuses.



In the US, federal funding and cooperation with industry partners facilitated programs including: Xage Security's USD 1.5 million contract with the US Navy to deliver Zero Trust Access as a multi-faceted and complex naval environment; and the White House combined with Microsoft and Google to deploy endpoint security capabilities, including training to critical rural hospitals. Additionally, Shepherd and Intel partnered to provide advanced Threat Detection Technology against ransomware threats. Together, all of the above describe the continent-wide approach toward advancing endpoint security through collaboration and investment and innovative platforms, aimed at addressing evolving cyber threats in all sectors, including healthcare, defense, academia, and enterprise.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 340 Forecast Period 2025 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $27.46 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $38.28 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.3% Regions Covered Global



Market Overview and Industry Trends

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Growing Surge of Cyberattacks

Increasing Shift Toward Remote Work

Rapid Growth of IoT Devices

Restraints

High Deployment Costs

Impact on Device Performance

Opportunities

Growing Adoption of Cloud

Integration of AI/ML into Endpoint Security Solutions

Challenges

Shortage of Skilled Cybersecurity Professionals

Zero-Day Vulnerabilities

