Dime Adds Lender Finance Vertical

HAUPPAUGE, N.Y., July 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: DCOM) (the “Company” or “Dime”), the parent company of Dime Community Bank (the “Bank”), announced today that Jason Brenner and Zack Schwartz were named Co-Heads of a newly established Lender Finance vertical.

Brenner was most recently Managing Director and Head of Originations for Non-Real Estate Lender Finance at AXOS Bank. Schwartz was most recently Director and Underwriting Team Lead at First Citizens Bank. Both will be based in Manhattan and report to Shawn Gines, Executive Vice President, Corporate and Specialty Finance.

Stuart H. Lubow, President and Chief Executive Officer of Dime, said, "We are excited to announce the hiring of Jason and Zack. They will each play an integral role in the continued diversification of Dime’s commercial lending businesses. Adding their expertise allows us to deepen our focus on lender finance, with a dedicated vertical to support our private equity and private credit clients.”

Tom Geisel, Dime’s Senior Executive Vice President of Commercial Lending, said, “We continue to diversify our client offerings and with the addition of Lender Finance, we now have five distinct verticals (Healthcare, Lender Finance, Mid-Corporate, Fund Finance and Not-For-Profit Lending) that will contribute to our future growth. Jason and Zack's background and experience will continue to accelerate our platform buildout.”

ABOUT DIME COMMUNITY BANCSHARES, INC.

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. is the holding company for Dime Community Bank, a New York State-chartered trust company with over $14 billion in assets and the number one deposit market share among community banks on Greater Long Island (1).

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc.

Investor Relations Contact:

Avinash Reddy

Senior Executive Vice President – Chief Financial Officer

Phone: 718-782-6200; Ext. 5909

Email: avinash.reddy@dime.com

¹ Aggregate deposit market share for Kings, Queens, Nassau & Suffolk counties for community banks with less than $20 billion in assets.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Statements contained in this news release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those currently anticipated.