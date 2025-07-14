Exoben Opens Private Investment Round to Power the Future — One Project, One Continent, One Breakthrough at a Time

Wilmington, Delaware, July 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Something big is unfolding quietly, not in Silicon Valley or Wall Street, but between the gold-rich hills of Ghana and the research labs of Texas. And now, the doors are open for U.S. investors to step in and take part in a bold movement that’s already in motion.







Exoben Inc., a Delaware-based energy and mining company , has launched its new private investment round to accelerate projects that could change how two continents, and eventually the world, build their clean energy future. It’s not a startup with vague promises. It’s a company that’s already building: gold operations are underway, solar grids are being installed, and battery technologies are progressing in real labs with real scientists.

At the center of it all is a simple but powerful idea: what if African resources and American innovation could come together, not just to build wealth, but to build a better system?

“We’re not looking for people to just invest in Exoben. We’re inviting them to believe in a new story,” said Kofi Akomeah, the company’s founder and CEO. “This story is about fairness, about possibility, and about putting capital where it can do more than multiply, it can matter.”

A Vision That’s Already in Motion

Exoben’s work spans two continents. In Ghana, the company is preparing to recover hundreds of thousands of ounces of gold from surface stockpiles using modern, responsible mining techniques. In parallel, it’s also gearing up to reprocess over 20 million tonnes of historic mine material, turning environmental liabilities into economic assets.

Meanwhile, on both sides of the Atlantic, Exoben’s scientists are developing a new generation of energy storage systems. Its lithium battery design targets EV ranges of up to 1,500 kilometers per charge, a milestone that could shift the entire electric mobility industry. The company’s sodium battery line, built for affordability and durability, is aimed at homes, rural clinics, and off-grid villages that still rely on candles and diesel.

These are not far-off goals. They are engineering projects with physical infrastructure, real R&D sites in Ghana and Texas, and deployment strategies already in motion.

Exoben is also rolling out solar energy systems, starting with 1,000 homes in rural Ghana, with a target to reach two million in the years ahead. EV charging stations are under development in cities that have never had them before.

The message is simple: the future is not waiting. And neither is Exoben.

“I’ve spent over two decades in the technology world,” Akomeah added. “What I’ve seen is that Africa doesn’t need charity, it needs partners. And the U.S. doesn’t need to compete with the continent; it can grow with it. That’s what Exoben is doing. We’re creating a platform that brings the best of both worlds together.”

Why Investors Are Paying Attention

What makes this opportunity different isn’t just the scale or the speed, it’s the heart. Exoben has combined real-world resources, secured concessions, and advanced science with a leadership team that’s deeply committed to doing things right. It’s not only about revenue projections (though they are strong), but also about impact, the kind that shapes markets, builds lives, and creates jobs where they’re needed most.

Preferred shares are being offered at $1.50. Participation is limited to accredited investors under U.S. securities law and international equivalents. All applicants will go through a screening process to ensure alignment with the company’s mission and standards.

“We’re offering more than shares,” Akomeah said. “We’re offering a chance to be remembered for backing something that changed the course of how we power the world, from the ground up.”

About Exoben Inc.

Exoben Inc. is an energy, mining, and technology company headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware, with key operations in Ghana. It is focused on responsible gold production, next-generation batteries, solar energy systems, and electric vehicle infrastructure. The company’s mission is to bridge global innovation with African opportunity to deliver sustainable solutions that work for people, for communities, and for the planet.

