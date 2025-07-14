Ship-to-Shore Smart Port Cranes Report 2025: Increased Container Throughput and Mega-Vessel Traffic Drive Demand for High-Capacity, Automated STS Cranes

Dublin, July 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Ship-to-Shore Smart Port Cranes - Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Ship-to-Shore Smart Port Cranes was estimated at US$744.0 Million in 2024 and is projected to reach US$911.1 Million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3.4% from 2024 to 2030.

This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.







Is Electrification and Green Tech Driving Crane Redesign for Sustainable Ports?



As ports transition to sustainable, low-emission operations, STS cranes are undergoing a green transformation. Diesel-powered cranes are increasingly being replaced or retrofitted with electrified systems drawing power from the grid or hybrid energy sources. Regenerative braking systems are being implemented to recover and reuse energy during crane descent and trolley operations. Environmental regulations from global and regional authorities are pushing ports to adopt cranes that produce less noise, zero on-site emissions, and lower energy consumption. Smart energy management systems now monitor crane power usage and suggest load balancing strategies in real time.

Additionally, energy storage units and microgrid connectivity allow cranes to function optimally even during peak demand or temporary outages. As ESG goals take center stage in port development, smart STS cranes are emerging as flagships of sustainability and operational efficiency.



What's Fueling the Rapid Expansion of the Ship-to-Shore Smart Port Crane Market Globally?



The growth in the global ship-to-shore smart port cranes market is driven by several factors including rising global container traffic, demand for automated terminals, and sustainability mandates. Mega-ports across Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Europe are scaling up infrastructure to handle next-gen container vessels, which require taller, longer-reach, and AI-enabled cranes. The transition toward fully automated and semi-automated terminals is increasing investments in integrated crane systems that interface with yard management and ERP software. National port authorities are investing in smart port initiatives as part of broader logistics and trade facilitation strategies, driving demand for intelligent crane systems.

Meanwhile, green port development is accelerating adoption of electric and hybrid cranes to meet carbon neutrality goals. Private terminal operators are prioritizing crane upgrades to reduce downtime, improve labor efficiency, and minimize accidents. As competition intensifies and vessel sizes grow, ship-to-shore smart cranes are becoming central to achieving higher throughput, safer workflows, and digitally resilient port operations.



Key Insights:

Market Growth : Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Below 40 Mtrs segment, which is expected to reach US$327.6 Million by 2030 with a CAGR of a 2.8%. The 40 - 49 Mtrs segment is also set to grow at 2.9% CAGR over the analysis period.

: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Below 40 Mtrs segment, which is expected to reach US$327.6 Million by 2030 with a CAGR of a 2.8%. The 40 - 49 Mtrs segment is also set to grow at 2.9% CAGR over the analysis period. Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, valued at $202.7 Million in 2024, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 6.3% CAGR to reach $179.9 Million by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Report Features:

Comprehensive Market Data : Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2024 to 2030.

: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2024 to 2030. In-Depth Regional Analysis : Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa. Company Profiles: Coverage of players such as Anupam Industries, Bedeschi, Cargotec Corporation (Kalmar), Doosan Heavy Industries & Construction Co., Ltd., and more.

This edition integrates the latest global trade and economic shifts as of June 2025 into comprehensive market analysis.

Key updates include:

Tariff and Trade Impact: Insights into global tariff negotiations across 180+ countries, with analysis of supply chain turbulence, sourcing disruptions, and geographic realignment. Special focus on 2025 as a pivotal year for trade tensions, including updated perspectives on the Trump-era tariffs.

Insights into global tariff negotiations across 180+ countries, with analysis of supply chain turbulence, sourcing disruptions, and geographic realignment. Special focus on 2025 as a pivotal year for trade tensions, including updated perspectives on the Trump-era tariffs. Adjusted Forecasts and Analytics: Revised global and regional market forecasts through 2030, incorporating tariff effects, economic uncertainty, and structural changes in globalization. Includes segmentation by product, technology, type, material, distribution channel, application, and end-use, with historical analysis since 2015.

Revised global and regional market forecasts through 2030, incorporating tariff effects, economic uncertainty, and structural changes in globalization. Includes segmentation by product, technology, type, material, distribution channel, application, and end-use, with historical analysis since 2015. Strategic Market Dynamics: Evaluation of revised market prospects, regional outlooks, and key economic indicators such as population and urbanization trends.

Evaluation of revised market prospects, regional outlooks, and key economic indicators such as population and urbanization trends. Innovation & Technology Trends: Latest developments in product and process innovation, emerging technologies, and key industry drivers shaping the competitive landscape.

Latest developments in product and process innovation, emerging technologies, and key industry drivers shaping the competitive landscape. Competitive Intelligence: Updated global market share estimates for 2025, competitive positioning of major players (Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial), and refined focus on leading global brands and core players.

Updated global market share estimates for 2025, competitive positioning of major players (Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial), and refined focus on leading global brands and core players. Expert Insight & Commentary: Strategic analysis from economists, trade experts, and domain specialists to contextualize market shifts and identify emerging opportunities.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 380 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $744 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $911.1 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 3.4% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:

MARKET OVERVIEW

World Market Trajectories

Tariff Impact on Global Supply Chain Patterns

Ship-to-Shore Smart Port Cranes - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2025 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2025 (E)

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Global Port Automation and Digital Supply Chain Initiatives Propel Growth in Smart Crane Deployments

Increased Container Throughput and Mega-Vessel Traffic Drive Demand for High-Capacity, Automated STS Cranes

Expansion of Smart Port Infrastructure Investments Strengthens Business Case for Intelligent Crane Systems

Integration of IoT, AI, and Predictive Maintenance Capabilities Spurs Crane Modernization Projects

Regulatory Push for Emission Reduction and Electrification Throws the Spotlight on Eco-Efficient Crane Models

Remote Operation and 5G Connectivity Trends Accelerate Adoption of Digitally-Controlled STS Cranes

Global Trade Growth and Port Congestion Issues Expand the Addressable Market for Productivity-Enhancing Cranes

Increased Use of Twin-Lift and Dual-Trolley Cranes Propels Operational Efficiency in Container Terminals

Cybersecurity and Data Integration Challenges Create Demand for Secure, Interoperable Crane Platforms

Public-Private Partnerships and Port Modernization Programs Sustain Long-Term Market Investment

Training and Simulation Demand for Crane Operators Strengthens Case for Human-Machine Interface Innovation

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

Some of the 44 companies featured in this Ship-to-Shore Smart Port Cranes market report include:

Anupam Industries Limited

Bedeschi S.p.A.

Cargotec Corporation (Kalmar)

Doosan Heavy Industries & Construction Co., Ltd.

Henan Weihua Heavy Machinery Co., Ltd.

Huisman Equipment B.V.

Hyundai Heavy Industries Co., Ltd.

Kocks Ardelt Kranbau GmbH

Konecranes Plc

Kranunion GmbH

Kuenz GmbH

Liebherr-International AG

Mac Port S.r.l.

Mitsui Engineering & Shipbuilding Co., Ltd.

Noell Crane Systems (China) Limited

Paceco Corp.

SANY Group Co., Ltd.

Shanghai Zhenhua Heavy Industries Co., Ltd. (ZPMC)

Terex Corporation

Wison Group

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/98cb9h

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment