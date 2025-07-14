New GWI Data Reveals Global Water Reuse Market Poised for Major Expansion

OXFORD, United Kingdom, July 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Research from Global Water Intelligence published on GWI DesalData on 4th July 2025 reveals how decision makers are adopting wastewater reuse at record levels, as part of long-term water security strategies, with the market reaching an inflection point with regards to potable and high-value industrial applications.

Global reuse capacity has doubled in the last eight years, but there is still a major gap to be filled to meet the water scarcity challenge posed by climate change.

The gap is particularly pronounced in potable applications, which currently represent just 0.6% of globally installed reuse capacity. The future of potable reuse is at an inflection point however: GWI is tracking the progress of more than 30 individual potable reuse schemes across the globe that are set to double potable reuse capacity in the next five years, with more to come.





By 2030, this unprecedented boom is expected to make potable reuse one of the most heavily invested applications for reused wastewater.

Additionally, unmet demand for high-quality water from industrial end-users is driving further growth of high-value water reuse, using similar treatment technologies to those employed in potable applications.

As the global climate crisis and resultant water scarcity continue to worsen, using the fresh water we extract more than once, and maximising the value of that reuse, will be fundamental to ensuring water security around the globe.

About Global Water Intelligence

Global Water Intelligence is the leading market intelligence and events company serving the international water industry. Over the last 25 years we have built our business around being a trusted interface between our clients and their markets, providing our customers with high-level intelligence that enables them to make the most informed strategic decisions for their business. We cover municipal markets and every industrial vertical as well as technology, finance and economics.



