Akka Introduces Agentic AI Platform

SAN FRANCISCO, July 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Akka , the leader in helping enterprises deliver distributed systems, today introduced multiple industry-first capabilities that, together, provide enterprises with a comprehensive solution to eliminate the risks of uncertainty in agentic AI systems. The single biggest barrier to moving from pilot to production with agentic AI is the complexity created by its inherent distributed system requirements. The new Akka Agentic Platform provides powerful, yet amazingly simple, capabilities for orchestration, agents, memory, and streaming. With Akka, enterprises can build, run, and evaluate agentic systems at scale with 3X velocity and ⅓ the cost of other approaches.

“Agentic systems are forcing IT leaders to rethink their technology stack,” said Tyler Jewell, Akka’s CEO. “IT systems must adapt from controlling predefined workflows to managing intelligent, adaptive systems operating in open-ended environments that include non-deterministic LLMs. Scaling these systems and providing dependable outputs is a tremendous challenge and redefines the meaning of an SLA. Akka is unique in that we’re bringing IT the tools to solve this issue at enterprise scale, with enterprise confidence.”

The prospect of uncertainty in the context of agentic AI fundamentally challenges how IT systems are designed, maintained, and trusted. Unlike traditional deterministic systems, agentic AI introduces emergent behaviors, non-deterministic decision-making, and context-sensitive reasoning; all of which bring new dimensions of unpredictability into enterprise environments. This severely limits IT’s ability to deploy these systems for large-scale, business-critical use cases.

Today’s new integrated set of offerings - Akka Orchestration, Akka Agents, Akka Memory, and Akka Streaming - is designed to eliminate these issues. The Akka Agentic Platform gives IT leaders complete certainty to meet their operational SLAs for availability and recovery, and behavioral SLAs for safety and accuracy. In addition, these new capabilities are comprehensive and unique in that they enable enterprise teams to create any kind of agentic system, whether autonomous, adaptive, real-time, or edge. This includes intelligent AI automation, autonomous AI, adaptive AI (dynamically changing goals), ambient AI (passive background AI for monitoring), multi-modal (audio, video, and edge IoT metrics), transactional AI, digital twins, and analytic AI solutions.

The four new agentic AI solutions from Akka include:

Akka Orchestration - Guide, moderate, and control multi-agent systems, even in the face of crashes, delays, or infrastructure failures, with sequential, parallel, hierarchical, and human-in-the-loop workflows. IT can embed a registry for agent, tool, API, and resource governance.



Akka Agents - Develop goal-directed agents, MCP tools, and HTTP/gRPC APIs that reason, act, and analyze. These will integrate with any 3rd-party broker, agent, or system.



Akka Memory - Durable, in-memory, and sharded data for agent context, history retention, and personalized behavior. Nano-second writes and replication for failover. Supports short-term and long-term memory.



Akka Streaming - High-performance stream processing for ambient, adaptive, and real-time AI. This includes continuous processing, aggregation, and augmentation of live data, metrics, audio, and video. Streams are ingested from any source and stream between agents, Akka services, and the outside world.



Akka is already the gold standard for delivering distributed systems, with leading brands and innovative startups using it as the foundation for their systems that serve millions of users. Now, these new offerings provide unique benefits to anyone building agentic systems at scale, as other frameworks lack the necessary tools and awareness for day 2 operational requirements.

Video-streaming service Tubi (owned by Fox Corporation) claims, “Akka has enabled Tubi to provide customer experiences unlike any other in the video-on-demand space.”

Swiggy, a recent IPO success story, achieved “2x latency improvement in Swiggy ML and AI platform.”

Healthcare AI startup Llaama, states, “What Akka gave us out-of-the-box would have taken months of DevOps and database administration to achieve ourselves.”



All of these solutions are immediately available and included as part of the existing Akka license. Interested parties can find out more by visiting akka.io .

About Akka

Akka, formerly known as Lightbend, powers the next generation of agentic AI systems and distributed applications built for certainty, scale, and resilience. Trusted by industry giants and innovators alike, Akka provides the backbone for AI-native systems. Learn more at akka.io.

