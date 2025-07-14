Global Crossing Airlines Completes First Aircraft Acquisition and Adds Four More to Support Continued Business Growth

MIAMI, July 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Crossing Airlines Group, Inc. (Cboe CA: JET, Cboe CA: JET.B, OTCQB: JETMF) (“GlobalX” or the “Company”), the Nation’s fastest-growing charter airline, today announced the completion of its first aircraft acquisition, along with the signing of lease agreements for four additional Airbus aircraft—significant steps in supporting the Company’s continued business expansion.

GlobalX has acquired an Airbus A320 (MSN 3101), currently operating in its fleet as N630VA and powered by two CFM56-5B engines. The aircraft was purchased from Falcon 2019-1 Aerospace Limited by an affiliate of GlobalX, with financing provided by Volofin Capital Management Ltd. of London.

“This acquisition marks a major milestone for GlobalX as we transition from an exclusively leased fleet to a hybrid ownership model,” said Ryan Goepel, President and CFO of GlobalX. “Owning select aircraft enhances our ability to manage long-term operating costs, plan maintenance and modifications more efficiently, and most importantly—build tangible asset value. These moves are part of our broader strategy to strengthen the balance sheet, improve key financial metrics, and position the company for long-term success.”

In tandem with the acquisition, GlobalX has signed definitive lease agreements from funds managed by AE Industrial Partners, LP for four Airbus A319 aircraft (MSNs 2477, 2481, 2492, and 2503) to meet increasing demand across its expanding charter and passenger service business.

“These new aircraft are arriving at exactly the right time,” Goepel added. “They represent more than a 20% increase to our current fleet and are critical to meeting the growing needs of our customers and supporting our rapid scale in passenger operations.”

The first A319 is expected to be delivered on August 31, 2025, with entry into service approximately 30 days later. The remaining aircraft will be delivered sequentially, with planned arrivals on September 30, October 31, and November 30, 2025. Pending FAA and DOT approvals, GlobalX will operate a fleet of 22 Airbus A320 family aircraft once the deliveries have been completed.

About Global Crossing Airlines Group, Inc.

GlobalX is a US 121 domestic flag and supplemental airline flying the Airbus A320 family of aircraft. The Company’s services include domestic and international ACMI and charter flights for passengers and cargo throughout the US, Caribbean, Europe, and Latin America. GlobalX is IOSA certified by IATA and holds TCOs for Europe and the UK.

