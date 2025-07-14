NESCAFÉ® Debuts First Liquid Espresso Concentrate, Tapping Into Gen Z’s Iced Coffee Craze





TORONTO, July 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Let’s be honest: making iced coffee at home isn’t always as easy as it looks online. Brewing hot coffee, waiting for it to cool, juggling ingredients - it’s a whole process. That’s why this summer, NESCAFÉ®, one of the most recognized and trusted names in coffee, is changing the game with new Espresso Concentrates, a first-of-its-kind liquid espresso concentrate made for iced coffee lovers who want café-quality drinks. Just Pour it. Mix it. Hack it – your way.

With iced coffee now a year-round ritual for young Canadians, NESCAFÉ® Espresso Concentrates deliver the ultimate DIY hack – rich, espresso flavour in a smooth liquid format that’s ready to pour, mix, and hack in seconds. Made with premium coffee beans, the concentrates dissolve instantly in water or milk, giving you a smooth base for crafting everything from an iced vanilla latte to an iced americano creation, no machine required.

Available in two bold and rich flavours, NESCAFÉ® Espresso Concentrates are made to flex with your mood:

Black – A bold and smooth concentrate, perfect for classic espresso lovers or as a base for custom creations.

– A bold and smooth concentrate, perfect for classic espresso lovers or as a base for custom creations. Sweet Vanilla – A velvety rich, flavour-forward blend with just the right hint of sweetness.

“As one of the most recognized and trusted names in coffee, NESCAFÉ® has built a legacy of delivering quality, convenience, and great taste, no matter how you take your cup. With decades of coffee expertise behind every sip, Espresso Concentrates are the latest way NESCAFÉ® is showing up for a new generation of coffee lovers. Enjoy consistently delicious flavour, reimagined for iced coffee creativity, everyday convenience, and bold, flavour-forward moments,” says Victoria Martin Evans, Senior Marketing Manager at Nestle Canada. “Every second, 6,100 cups of NESCAFÉ coffee are enjoyed globally, proving its place as a go-to favourite for coffee drinkers around the world.”

To celebrate the launch, NESCAFÉ® is teaming up with The Coffee Party to bring bold flavour and iced espresso creativity to the heart of Toronto. On Saturday, July 19, coffee fans are invited to RendezViews for a one-day-only experience where they’ll be among the first in Canada to try their own NESCAFÉ® Espresso Concentrate drinks.

With a full-service iced coffee bar, signature recipes, and four DJs, this exclusive event is your invite to hack your perfect drink – live and in-person. Space is limited.

Follow @nescafeca for launch updates and a chance to win tickets, and when you post your masterpiece, don’t forget to tag @nescafeca, @Nescafe_CA and #NescaféColdHacks

Each 500ml bottle makes approximately 16 café-style beverages and will be available in the coffee aisle at major retailers nationwide starting this summer.

