MariMed Expands Access to Top-Selling Betty’s Eddies Brand in Maine

NORWOOD, Mass., July 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MariMed Inc. (“MariMed,” “the Company”) (CSE: MRMD) (OTCQX: MRMD) today announced a licensing agreement with The Stoned Moose, LLC (“The Stoned Moose”), a vertically integrated cannabis operator in Maine. This partnership will significantly expand the distribution of the Company’s top-selling Betty’s Eddies™ full-spectrum fruit chews in the $455 million Maine cannabis marketplace. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Betty’s Eddies has been available exclusively to adult-use cannabis consumers in Maine since 2022 through a former licensing partner. The new agreement with The Stoned Moose, which owns a license that allows for both adult-use and medical cannabis distribution, will enable the state’s medical cannabis patients to purchase the brand as well. Medical cannabis sales accounted for more than half of Maine’s cannabis revenues in 2024.

“We are excited to work with The Stoned Moose to expand the availability of Betty’s Eddies to all cannabis consumers and patients in Maine, including the 15 million tourists who visit the state annually,” said Jon Levine, Chief Executive Officer of MariMed. “The brand is the market share leader for edibles in Massachusetts, Maryland, and Delaware, and we expect a similar trajectory in Maine. Strategically, this marks another important step forward in our ‘Expand the Brand’ strategy, which focuses on making our award-winning cannabis consumer products available to as many people as possible.”

ABOUT MARIMED

MariMed Inc. is a leading multi-state cannabis operator, known for developing and managing state-of-the-art cultivation, production, and retail facilities. Our award-winning portfolio of cannabis brands, including Betty's Eddies™, Bubby’s Baked™, Vibations™, InHouse™, and Nature’s Heritage™, sets us apart as an industry leader. These trusted brands, crafted with quality and innovation, are recognized and loved by consumers across the country. With a commitment to excellence, MariMed continues to drive growth and set new standards in the cannabis industry. For additional information, visit www.marimedinc.com .

