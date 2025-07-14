Cayson Acquisition Corp Announces Entering into a Merger Agreement with Mango Financial Limited

New York, NY, July 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cayson Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ: CAPN) (“Cayson”), a special purpose acquisition company, and Mango Financial Limited (“Mango”), a full licensed boutique investment bank in Hong Kong, today announced that they have entered into a definitive Agreement and Plan of Merger (the “Merger Agreement”). Upon the closing of the transactions contemplated by the Merger Agreement, Cayson will become a wholly owned subsidiary of Mango Financial Group Limited (“Mango Group”), which will become the parent company of Mango, and the securities of the combined company are expected to be listed on Nasdaq.

Mango Overview

Founded in 1970 during Hong Kong’s industrial boom, Mango was among the first non-foreign securities firms in Hong Kong and a founding member of the Far East Exchange—the predecessor of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. Over the past five decades, Mango has evolved from a traditional trading house into a full-service financial institution, offering investment banking, financial advisory, asset management, and securities underwriting and trading. Guided by its core principle— “Safety First, Wealth Secured”—Mango continues to develop while steadfastly safeguarding clients’ value.

Mango Investment Highlights

Established Track Record: More than 50 years of longstanding relationships across institutional and retail clients; advised on more than 160 public listings worldwide.

Comprehensive Hong Kong SFC Licenses: Holds Type 1 (Dealing in Securities), Type 4 (Advising on Securities), Type 6 (Advising on Corporate Finance), and Type 9 (Asset Management) licences, supporting a full suite of capital markets and wealth management services.

Strong Regional Coverage: Operates in Hong Kong, Macau, East Asia, and Mainland China (CSRC filing-based) with plan of expansion to the U.S.

Clean Compliance Record: Zero material breaches; internal controls aligned with SFC and international AML standards.

Client-Centric Advisory: Boutique service model that leverages deep regional networks to support capital-raising and growth initiatives.



Management Commentary

Angela Zhang, Chairwoman and Director of Mango Financial Limited

Our business combination with Cayson will mark a pivotal step in Mango’s global expansion, giving us direct access to the U.S. capital markets. A U.S. listing will diversify our shareholder base, provide our clients access to the largest and most sophisticated capital market in the world, strengthen our capital position, and enhance our ability to serve clients internationally —advancing our mission to build a global financial ecosystem.

Yawei Cao, Chairman and CEO of Cayson Acquisition Corp

Mango’s long-term operating history, full SFC licensing, and strong footprint in Asia make it an ideal business combination partner for Cayson. We believe this combination will unlock growth opportunities for Mango while delivering lasting value to our shareholders.

Transaction Overview

Pursuant to the Merger Agreement, the business combination will be accomplished through the merger of a wholly owned subsidiary of Mango Group with and into Cayson, with Cayson surviving as a wholly owned subsidiary of Mango Group (the “Merger”). In connection with the Merger, each Cayson unit will separate into a Cayson ordinary share and a Cayson right, each Cayson right will convert in accordance with its terms into 1/10 of a Cayson ordinary share, and each Cayson ordinary share (including the shares issued upon conversion of the Cayson rights) will be converted into one Mango Group ordinary share. As a result of the foregoing, Cayson will become a wholly owned subsidiary of Mango Group, the security holders of Cayson will become security holders of Mango Group, and Mango Group will continue as the public listed company.

Immediately after the closing, Mango Group’s existing shareholders are expected to own 30,000,000 Mango Group ordinary shares, which, at an implied value of $10.00 per share, would represent $300 million in equity. In addition, Mango Group’s existing shareholders would be entitled to receive up to an additional 4,000,000 Mango Group ordinary shares upon the achievement of certain net income targets for fiscal years 2025 and 2026. In addition, immediately after the closing, assuming no redemptions of Cayson ordinary shares by Cayson’s public shareholders and no working capital loans by Cayson’s initial shareholders, Cayson’s public shareholders would own 6,600,000 Mango Group ordinary shares and Cayson’s initial shareholders, including its sponsor, would own 1,853,000 Mango Group ordinary shares.

Cayson and Mango Group have agreed to work together to pursue commitments for a private placement of equity securities of up to $5 million. At closing, the proceeds of the private placement and any cash remaining in Cayson’s trust account, after transaction and other expenses, will be contributed to Mango to support ongoing operations and planned business expansion efforts.

The transaction, which has been unanimously approved by the boards of directors of both Cayson and Mango Group, is subject to approval by the shareholders of Cayson, approval by the Securities and Futures Commission of Hong Kong, and other customary closing conditions. The proposed business combination is expected to be completed in the second half of 2025.

The description of the Business Combination contained herein is only a summary and is qualified in its entirety by reference to the Merger Agreement relating to the transaction. For additional information, see Cayson’s Current Report on Form 8-K, which will be filed promptly and can be obtained at the website of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) at www.sec .g ov .

Advisors

Graubard Miller is serving as legal advisor to Cayson. Loeb & Loeb is serving as legal advisor to Mango. EarlyBirdCapital, Inc. is serving as financial advisor to Cayson.

About Mango Financial Limited

About Cayson Acquisition Corp

Cayson Acquisition Corp is a blank check company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. . Cayson is led by its Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer, Yawei Cao.

