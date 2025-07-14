Digital Asset Technologies Inc. Poised for Growth Amidst Surging Digital Asset Market and Key Ecosystem Advancements

VANCOUVER, BC, July 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Digital Asset Technologies Inc. (CSE: DATT) (OTCPK: EATBF) (FSE: 988) (“DATT” or the “Company”), a technology focused investment issuer, is pleased to provide an update on the dynamic digital asset market, underscoring its strategic focus and the leading-edge work of its portfolio company, LiquidLink.

The digital asset landscape currently shows robust bullish momentum. Bitcoin (BTC) recently achieved a monumental new all-time high, surpassing $119,000 USD. This surge is fueled by significant institutional ETF inflows and strong market sentiment, with analysts predicting an average Bitcoin price of $145,167 by year-end. Digital Asset Technologies Inc. shares this optimism, which could be further bolstered by the current US government’s endorsement of a Bitcoin strategic reserve and progressive stablecoin legislation like the recently passed GENIUS Act.

Adding to this momentum, Apple has approved the first iOS game, SaruTobi, with native Bitcoin Lightning Network rewards and in-app purchases. This marks a pivotal moment, potentially showcasing the Lightning Network's ability to scale Bitcoin for global commerce and mainstream adoption.

"The recent surge in Bitcoin's value and the groundbreaking integration of Lightning Network payments in mainstream gaming exemplify the accelerating adoption and maturation of the digital asset space," stated Marcus Ingram, CEO of LiquidLink and Digital Asset Technologies. "These are precisely the transformative shifts we at Digital Asset Technologies and LiquidLink are building for. Our infrastructure is designed to capitalize on this expanding ecosystem, potentially facilitating seamless and efficient digital asset interactions."

Concurrently, the XRP Ledger (XRPL) ecosystem has launched the XRPL EVM Sidechain, bringing full smart contract capabilities and native cross-chain interoperability. This innovation may enable assets from over 60 blockchains to trade on the XRPL’s advanced built-in Decentralized Exchange (DEX). The XRPL EVM Sidechain, which uses XRP as its native gas token, could become ideal for a wide range of DeFi and enterprise solutions.

Digital Asset Technologies’ wholly-owned portfolio company, LiquidLink AI Corp. ("LiquidLink"), stands at the forefront of these advancements. LiquidLink is one of the few public exposure companies actively running enterprise-grade Lightning Network node infrastructure. Additionally, LiquidLink is pioneering the development of tools that could help institutions seamlessly connect Bitcoin-native assets (including RGB tokens, Taproot Assets, and Liquid) with the XRP Ledger. This initiative is crucial for potentially enabling frictionless trading and transactions between these powerful blockchain networks.

"LiquidLink's strategic focus on building foundational infrastructure for both the Bitcoin Lightning Network and the XRP Ledger’s evolving ecosystem positions us at the forefront of interoperability in the digital asset space," added Ingram. "We are actively contributing to and helping to enable the future of decentralized finance and global payments. Our commitment to providing liquidity, reliability, and speed across these diverse networks remains unwavering."

Through its proactive investments and LiquidLink’s innovative work, Digital Asset Technologies Inc. is uniquely positioned to potentially benefit from and contribute to the ongoing evolution of the digital asset markets, solidifying its role as a leader in this rapidly expanding industry.

About Digital Asset Technologies Inc.

Digital Asset Technologies (CSE: DATT) is a publicly traded investment issuer that identifies and makes equity investments in global companies that are developing and commercializing technology. Through its portfolio company, Liquidlink AI Corp., the Company has entered the blockchain technology sector with a focus on real-world asset tokenization, decentralized infrastructure, and advanced trading analytics.

Learn more: https://www.datech.ca

About Liquidlink AI Corp.



LiquidLink, a portfolio company of Digital Asset Technologies Inc., builds secure, interoperable infrastructure for the tokenized economy. LiquidLink operates enterprise-grade Lightning Network and Interledger Protocol (ILP) nodes and aims to offer these services to institutions. It is developing its flagship product, Xrpfy, which will provide self-custody discovery tools, trading intelligence, and RWA launchpad capabilities for the XRPL ecosystem and may expand to support multiple blockchains. LiquidLink is dedicated to creating a payments backbone that could deliver liquidity, reliability, and speed across Bitcoin, XRP, and dozens of other networks.

LiquidLink Website: https://liquidlink.ai

LiquidLink X (Twitter): @LiquidLink_XRP

The Canadian Securities Exchange does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release and has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release.

Cautionary Note regarding Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as, “subject to”, or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results “may” or “will” be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Company’s business strategy, current and future investments, and updated Investment Policy. Forward-looking statements are based on assumptions, but the actual results may be materially different from any future expectations expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements can be affected by known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, including, but not limited to, the equity markets generally and a failure to obtain the necessary approvals from the Canadian Securities Exchange. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.