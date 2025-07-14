Ferrellgas hires Safran Advisors LLC Managing Partner, Andrew Safran

LIBERTY, Mo., July 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. (OTC: FGPR), a technology enabled propane logistics company, is pleased to announce that it has hired Andrew Safran as a consultant. Mr. Safran is the Managing Partner of Safran Advisors LLC and is a registered representative of an SEC-registered broker-dealer. Mr. Safran recently served as an Operating Partner and Senior Advisor at Apollo Global Management where he was a member of both the Natural Resources and Infrastructure teams and oversaw investments in energy transition and natural resources. Prior to joining Apollo in 2018, Mr. Safran was Vice Chairman of Investment Banking at Deutsche Bank and a member of the bank’s Corporate and Investment Banking – Americas Executive Committee. Previously, he spent 24 years with Citigroup (and predecessor firms) as Vice Chairman of Global Banking and Chairman of Citi’s Global Energy, Power, Renewables and Chemical Groups.

“We are pleased to welcome Andy Safran to the Ferrellgas team,” said President and Chief Executive Officer Tamria Zertuche. “We will benefit from Andy’s extensive experience and strong relationships in the banking community and throughout our industry. On the heels of our outstanding Fiscal 2025 Q3 performance, we are excited to strengthen our team and continue the important work of transforming our current capital structure.”

Chairman of the Board James Ferrell, who has known Mr. Safran throughout his career, adds, “I have known Andy for much of his career and could not be more pleased than to be able to work together. His depth of experience will be invaluable to the company. We are fortunate to be able to welcome Andy on board.”

About Ferrellgas

Ferrellgas Partners, L.P., through its operating partnership, Ferrellgas, L.P., and subsidiaries, serves propane customers in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. Its Blue Rhino propane exchange brand is sold at over 68,000 locations nationwide. Ferrellgas employees indirectly own 1.1 million Class A Units of the partnership, through an employee stock ownership plan. Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. filed an Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended July 31, 2024, with the Securities and Exchange Commission on September 27, 2024. Investors can request a hard copy of this filing free of charge and obtain more information about the partnership online at www.ferrellgas.com. For more information, follow Ferrellgas on Facebook, X, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

Contact: Communications@Ferrellgas.com