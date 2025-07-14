Auction result of Treasury Bills - RIKV 25 1119

 | Source: The Republic of Iceland – Government Debt Management The Republic of Iceland – Government Debt Management

Series RIKV 25 1119
Settlement Date 07/16/2025
Total Amount Allocated (MM) 19,612
All Bids Awarded At (Price / Simple interest) 97.392/7.651
Total Number of Bids Received 25
Total Amount of All Bids Received (MM) 38,212
Total Number of Successful Bids 17
Number of Bids Allocated in Full 17
Lowest Price / Highest Simple Interest Allocated 97.392/7.651
Highest Price / Lowest Simple Interest Allocated 97.476/7.398
Lowest Price / Highest Simple Interest Allocated in Full 97.392/7.651
Weighted Average of Successful Bids (Price/Simple Interest) 97.413/7.588
Best Bid (Price / Simple Interest) 97.476/7.398
Worst Bid (Price / Simple Interest) 97.336/7.820
Weighted Average of All Bids Received (Price / Simple Interest) 97.391/7.654
Percentage Partial Allocation (Approximate) 100.00 %
Bid to Cover Ratio 1.95

Recommended Reading