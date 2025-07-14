|Series
|RIKV 25 1119
|Settlement Date
|07/16/2025
|Total Amount Allocated (MM)
|19,612
|All Bids Awarded At (Price / Simple interest)
|97.392
|/
|7.651
|Total Number of Bids Received
|25
|Total Amount of All Bids Received (MM)
|38,212
|Total Number of Successful Bids
|17
|Number of Bids Allocated in Full
|17
|Lowest Price / Highest Simple Interest Allocated
|97.392
|/
|7.651
|Highest Price / Lowest Simple Interest Allocated
|97.476
|/
|7.398
|Lowest Price / Highest Simple Interest Allocated in Full
|97.392
|/
|7.651
|Weighted Average of Successful Bids (Price/Simple Interest)
|97.413
|/
|7.588
|Best Bid (Price / Simple Interest)
|97.476
|/
|7.398
|Worst Bid (Price / Simple Interest)
|97.336
|/
|7.820
|Weighted Average of All Bids Received (Price / Simple Interest)
|97.391
|/
|7.654
|Percentage Partial Allocation (Approximate)
|100.00 %
|Bid to Cover Ratio
|1.95
Auction result of Treasury Bills - RIKV 25 1119
| Source: The Republic of Iceland – Government Debt Management The Republic of Iceland – Government Debt Management
