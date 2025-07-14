DRiV Unveils Four New Product Categories Across U.S. and Canadian Markets

SKOKIE, Ill., July 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DRiV (a Tenneco business group) announces the launch of four new product categories for the U.S. and Canadian markets: Wagner® HVAC Components, FP Diesel™ Starters and Alternators, Wagner® Sensors, and Monroe® Air Suspension. These OE-style offerings are designed to support installer efficiency while delivering proven quality and performance across a wide range of vehicle applications.

The Wagner® HVAC line includes parts for light vehicle climate control—radiators, A/C condensers, expansion valves, heater cores, and blower motors—engineered for OE-style fit and reliable function. Products are rigorously tested and come complete with necessary installation hardware.

The FP Diesel™ line features starters and alternators for commercial vehicles, using 100% new components and durable housings that seal out contaminants. Built for long-term performance, each unit includes critical installation hardware and meets or exceeds OE standards.

Wagner’s new sensor offerings include Manifold Absolute Pressure (MAP) and Mass Air Flow (MAF) sensors, designed for engine performance and long-lasting durability. Built with high-quality chip components, they resist corrosion, tolerate extreme temperatures, and install easily with OE-style connectors.











The Monroe® Air Suspension line features Air Springs, Air Shocks, and Air Struts under the Monroe®, OESpectrum®, and Monroe® Restore™ brands. Components are leak-tested and built to reduce noise and vibration for a smooth ride. All Monroe Air Suspension products are backed by a limited lifetime warranty and the “Feel the Difference Guarantee.”

“The introduction of our new HVAC components, FP Diesel™ Starters and Alternators, Wagner® Sensors, and Monroe® Air Suspension underscores our commitment to delivering high-quality solutions that meet the evolving needs of the automotive market in the U.S. and Canada,” said Joseph Saoud, vicepresident & general manager , DRiV US and Canada. “We’re expanding our product portfolio to better support installers with the solutions they need to succeed.”

This multi-category launch reflects DRiV’s dedication to offering full-system, bumper-to-bumper solutions for both light and commercial vehicles. Products will be available beginning late June.

