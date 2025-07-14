Nathan’s Famous® Launches Campaign in the New York City Subway System Celebrating National Hot Dog Day

SMITHFIELD, Va., July 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Just in time for National Hot Dog Day on July 16, Nathan’s Famous® has teamed up with the Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) to unveil a playful new campaign inspired by an unexpected design quirk in the city’s newly updated subway map, where fans can follow the frank to Coney Island.

Earlier this year, the MTA unveiled its first fully revamped subway map in nearly 50 years. To the delight of Nathan’s lovers everywhere, a curious twist emerged: the N, F and Q subway lines lead directly to Coney Island. It’s as if the subway system itself is pointing right to the birthplace of Nathan’s Famous. Smithfield Foods has a license agreement with Nathan’s Famous for the exclusive right to manufacture, distribute, market and sell “Nathan’s Famous” branded hot dogs and sausages in refrigerated consumer packages to be resold through retail channels within the U.S.

“It felt like the MTA gave us a nod – in the shape of a hot dog,” said Brittany Oliver, marketing manager for Nathan’s Famous at Smithfield Foods. “Coney Island is where it all started for us over a century ago, and seeing the N, F and Q lines come together there? That’s classic New York – and classic Nathan’s.”

To mark the occasion, the brand has launched a citywide out-of-home and digital out-of-home campaign encouraging New Yorkers to “Follow the (F)rank Line” all the way to Coney Island. The activation includes subway takeovers, digital signage and social media content designed to drive physical and digital traffic to Nathan’s historic flagship location.

Running July 14 through Aug. 10, this campaign builds on the brand’s “100% Beef, 100% New York” brand platform, which launched in 2024.

For more information, visit nathansfranks.com or follow @originalnathansfranks on Facebook, Instagram and TikTok.

About Smithfield Foods

Smithfield Foods, Inc. (Nasdaq: SFD) is an American food company with a leading position in packaged meats and fresh pork products. With a diverse brand portfolio and strong relationships with U.S. farmers and customers, we responsibly meet demand for quality protein around the world.

About Nathan’s Famous

Nathan’s Famous, Inc. (NASDAQ: NATH) is a Russell 2000 Company that currently distributes its products in 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands, Guam, and 20 foreign countries through its product licensing activities, foodservice sales programs, and restaurant system. For additional information about Nathan’s, please visit our website at www.nathansfamous.com.



Media Contact:

Tracey Schneider

(513) 218-0524

tschneider@smithfield.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8cc2c2fa-b0b7-4866-bf27-0209362cee70

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/18f9281a-2272-4396-bb66-7047160d6048

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7df316ad-1dd3-43c1-b820-80bc975e7953