Johnson Junk Removal Offers Affordable Residential Junk Removal for Busy Families in Minneapolis

Minneapolis, Minnesota, July 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Johnson Junk Removal is making life easier for families in the Twin Cities by offering fast, affordable, and professional residential junk removal. With a growing number of homeowners in need of cleanouts, furniture hauling, and clutter removal, the company is stepping in to provide convenient service without the high cost or long wait times.



Owned by Chase Johnson, the company serves clients throughout Minneapolis and St. Paul with a full range of junk hauling solutions designed for busy households. From garage cleanouts to bulky item disposal, Johnson Junk Removal helps families clear space and stay organized, even during the busiest seasons.



“Our focus is on giving families back their time and their space,” said Johnson. “We know how hectic life can be, so we make junk removal quick, affordable, and stress-free.”

Flexible Service Built for Minneapolis Families

Johnson Junk Removal offers flexible scheduling, including same-day and next-day availability, to accommodate families juggling work, school, and other responsibilities. Whether it’s an attic cleanup, yard waste pickup, or basement full of old belongings, the team shows up ready to work, no prep required from the homeowner.



The company’s local approach to junk removal in Minneapolis has earned praise for its friendly crews, transparent pricing, and commitment to getting the job done efficiently.

Recycling and Donation Are a Core Part of the Service

Unlike some junk removal companies that simply haul everything to the dump, Johnson Junk Removal places strong emphasis on recycling and donation. Each haul is carefully sorted to divert reusable and recyclable items away from the landfill. The company works with local nonprofits and recycling centers to responsibly handle furniture, appliances, clothing, and more.



“People feel better knowing their junk might help someone else,” Johnson added. “Our clients appreciate that we do more than just throw things away.”

This environmentally responsible approach aligns with growing sustainability efforts throughout Minneapolis and St. Paul, where residents are actively seeking greener ways to manage household waste.

Trusted Across the Twin Cities for Clean, Efficient Service

Johnson Junk Removal handles a wide range of residential junk removal jobs across the metro area. Popular services include:

Garage, attic, and basement cleanouts

Appliance and furniture removal

Yard debris cleanup

Household clutter removal

Move-out and downsizing cleanouts

Clients can read testimonials and view photos of past work on the company’s Google Business Profile, where Johnson Junk Removal is praised for courteous service and quick turnarounds.

Local Knowledge, Local Service

As a locally owned company, Johnson Junk Removal understands the unique needs of Minneapolis and St. Paul residents. From small urban homes to larger suburban properties, the team adjusts its approach to meet the demands of each job.



“We’re part of this community, so we treat every home with respect,” said Johnson. “We’re not just removing junk, we’re helping families create cleaner, more comfortable living spaces.”

The company’s personal touch and consistent performance make it a top choice for families who want efficient service they can trust.

Book a Junk Removal Appointment Today

For Twin Cities residents looking to reclaim space in their homes, Johnson Junk Removal offers a reliable and affordable option. Whether you’re decluttering before a move or finally cleaning out the garage, the team is ready to help.

About Johnson Junk Removal

Johnson Junk Removal is a Minneapolis-based junk removal company serving homeowners across the Twin Cities. Founded by Chase Johnson, the company specializes in junk removal, property cleanouts, yard waste disposal, and sustainable donation and recycling practices. With flexible scheduling and clear pricing, Johnson Junk Removal is a dependable partner for homeowners and families seeking a cleaner home.

Company Information

Company Name: Johnson Junk Removal

Owner: Chase Johnson

Website: https://johnsonjunkremoval.com/ Email: Info@johnsonjunkremoval.com Phone: (651) 372-1740

Location: Minneapolis and St. Paul Area

Google Business Profile: https://g.co/kgs/9AnRHGm



For service inquiries or media contact, reach out to Johnson Junk Removal using the details above.



https://thenewsfront.com/johnson-junk-removal-offers-affordable-residential-junk-removal-for-busy-families-in-minneapolis/