WOO X Launches Retail Price Improvement Orders to Boost Liquidity and Execution for Retail Traders

KINGSTOWN, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, July 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WOO X, a leading global crypto trading platform, known for its deep liquidity and superior price execution across spot and futures markets, today announced the launch of its Retail Price Improvement (RPI) order type.

This specialized order is designed to significantly enhance the trading experience for retail users by providing exclusive access to deeper liquidity and more competitive pricing.

Enhancing liquidity: A continuous endeavor at WOO X

With over 500 trading pairs available, WOO X is committed to providing traders with seamless access to highly liquid markets.

This commitment is underpinned by a robust ecosystem of Designated Market Makers (DMMs) – a diverse group of professional liquidity providers who maintain tight spreads and robust order books, ensuring competitive pricing and smooth execution for all users.

Introducing Retail Price Improvement (RPI) Orders

RPI orders represent a unique category of maker orders crafted specifically to provide liquidity exclusively to retail users who trade without algorithmic APIs (i.e., non-API or GUI-based orders). These orders add liquidity to the order book but are uniquely designed to match only with non-algorithmic retail taker orders, ensuring targeted price improvement and deeper order book access for this segment of traders.

"Our ability to achieve substantial liquidity enhancements highlights the robustness of the WOO X trading ecosystem and our unwavering dedication to offering retail traders an exceptional trading experience," said Ben Yorke, VP of Ecosystem. "The launch of RPI is transformative, setting a new benchmark for retail-focused liquidity innovation, and we are proud to be at the forefront of developments that directly empower our trading community."

Key benefits for WOO X retail traders

Exclusive price improvement

RPI orders provide retail users with the opportunity to execute trades at prices better than the prevailing market price by matching exclusively with non-algorithmic retail taker orders.

Deeper and dedicated liquidity pool

Retail traders gain access to a dedicated liquidity pool created by designated market makers, resulting in tighter spreads and improved order book depth tailored for retail trading needs.

Reduced slippage and better execution quality

By interacting with RPI liquidity, retail users experience less slippage on their trades, improving execution quality, especially for larger orders.

Fair and transparent trading environment

RPI orders are post-only and have the lowest execution priority at their price level, ensuring they supplement existing liquidity without disrupting the natural order flow or price discovery.

Seamless user experience

The system automatically checks for better prices through RPI when a retail user places a trade, improving execution in the background without requiring any additional action or settings changes.

Closing remarks

WOO X's deep liquidity is designed to provide competitive pricing and ample order book depth, specifically enhancing the trading experience of its retail users.

With RPI, WOO X continues to punch above its weight, delivering better prices, tighter spreads, and less slippage to give traders the edge they need to succeed in dynamic markets.

Ready to experience enhanced liquidity and execution?

Download the WOO X App and take your first step into trading: https://woox.io/download

