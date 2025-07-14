Gauzy, in Collaboration with Research Frontiers, Announces Its SPD Smart Glass in Serial Production for GM’s Cadillac CELESTIQ, Now Being Delivered to Customers

NEW YORK, July 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gauzy Ltd. (NASDAQ: GAUZ), a global leader in light and vision control technologies, joined by Research Frontiers (NASDAQ: REFR), today announced the first customer delivery of General Motors’ Cadillac CELESTIQ, their first fully electric vehicle sedan featuring patented SPD (Suspended Particle Device) smart glass technology supplied by Gauzy. As part of Gauzy’s ongoing production program with GM and longstanding involvement in bringing SPD technology to market, this milestone marks the first customer delivery of the CELESTIQ with serially produced electronically dimmable SPD smart glass. This milestone underscores Gauzy’s continued leadership in advanced smart materials for the automotive sector and its broad collaboration with Research Frontiers to supply the highest-performing smart glass technology in serial production.

The CELESTIQ’s roof features the industry’s largest piece of dimmable smart glass ever used in a production vehicle, segmented into four independently controlled zones, allowing each occupant to tailor the tint level above them, enabled by SPD. Powered by Gauzy’s dynamic SPD technology, the glass switches in seconds to block up to 99.5% of visible light, 99% of harmful ultraviolet (UV) rays, and 95% of infrared (IR) radiation, which can help reduce HVAC energy consumption by up to 40% compared to traditional fixed-tint glass. These performance benefits also help to increase the effective driving range of electric vehicles.

This advanced light control system not only enhances passenger comfort but also supports broader EV performance goals. HVAC systems can consume up to 30% of an electric vehicle’s energy under extreme conditions, making smart glass a strategic technology to increase driving range and improve in-cabin efficiency.

“This collaboration with GM is a significant leap forward in bringing dynamic glass from concept to reality at a production scale,” said Eyal Peso, CEO and Co-founder of Gauzy. “We're enabling more sustainable, high-performance vehicle cabins that meet the demands of modern EV platforms. Cadillac’s theme of providing a completely customizable experience for its drivers and passengers was made even further possible by our multi-zone SPD panoramic glass roof, and we are proud to be part of this unique model. We continue to ramp up shipments for this model, further deepening our relationship with GM.”

Backed by a robust portfolio of patents in SPD light control and related advanced material technologies by Gauzy and Research Frontiers, Gauzy offers a scalable smart materials platform that provides OEMs with a competitive edge in both performance and sustainability. The CELESTIQ program demonstrates Gauzy’s ability to bring advanced materials to serial production while meeting the high standards of global automotive leaders. With large and replicable SPD film coating capabilities, Gauzy is well positioned to support both niche vehicle models and large-scale OEM platforms.

The commercial launch with GM follows SPD integrations in vehicle models from Ferrari, McLaren, and Mercedes-Benz, expanding Gauzy’s presence across premium and performance vehicle segments. With ongoing serial production, Gauzy’s SPD SmartGlass is primed for broader integration across future vehicle platforms as automakers focus on energy-efficient, software-defined cabins and enhanced passenger experiences.

Joseph M. Harary, President and CEO of Research Frontiers, added: “We congratulate Gauzy, GM and its Cadillac division and the robust supply chain for automotive SPD-SmartGlass on this milestone. For large surface areas like panoramic roofs, SPD-SmartGlass is the ideal variable tint technology thanks to its rapid switching speed, wide light transmission range, and uniform tinting, without the ‘iris effect’ seen in slower, less consistent alternative technologies. SPD switches in just one to two seconds regardless of size, draws minimal power at only 0.06 watts per square foot, and requires no energy to remain dark when the vehicle is parked.”

According to industry analysts, the global automotive smart glass market is projected to grow from $16 billion in 2024 to over $25 billion by 2028, fueled by rapid EV adoption and the increasing demand for intelligent in-cabin technologies. Gauzy’s innovative SPD product portfolio and expanding OEM partnerships place the company at the forefront of this accelerating market.

About Gauzy

Gauzy Ltd. (NASDAQ: GAUZ) is a global leader in light and vision control technologies, specializing in the research, development, manufacturing, and marketing of advanced material science solutions that enhance comfort, safety, energy efficiency, and user experience. Headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel, Gauzy operates across key international markets through subsidiaries in Germany, France, the United States, Canada, China, Singapore, and the United Arab Emirates. The company’s technologies are deployed by leading brands in the automotive, aerospace, and architectural sectors in over 60 countries through direct channels and a certified distribution network. For more information, visit www.gauzy.com.

About Research Frontiers

Research Frontiers Inc. (NASDAQ: REFR) is a global leader in light-control innovation and the developer and licensor of patented SPD-SmartGlass technology. Headquartered in Woodbury, New York, the company enables dynamic shading solutions that allow users to precisely and uniformly control light, glare, and heat through glass or plastic, either manually or automatically. SPD-SmartGlass is used in tens of thousands of cars, aircraft, yachts, trains, homes, offices, museums and other buildings, and specialty applications around the world. With hundreds of patents and a growing partner ecosystem, Research Frontiers continues to advance light-control solutions that enhance comfort, energy efficiency, and user experience.

For more information, visit www.SmartGlass.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. federal securities laws. These statements may include, but are not limited to, statements regarding Gauzy and Research Frontiers’ expected financial performance, future growth, strategic plans, product development, market expansion, business outlook, and milestones. Words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “seek,” “should,” “target,” “will,” “would,” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements.

These forward-looking statements reflect current views with respect to future events and are based on assumptions and information currently available. Actual results may differ materially from those projected due to a number of risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, those related to market conditions, customer demand, product performance, economic conditions, competition, and other factors beyond the company’s control.

For a detailed discussion of these and other risks that may impact Gauzy’s and Research Frontiers’ business, please refer to each the company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including Gauzy’s most recent Annual Report on Form 20-F. Gauzy and Research Frontiers undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments, or otherwise, except as required by law. “SPD-Smart” and “SPD-SmartGlass”are trademarks of Research Frontiers Inc.

IR and Media Contact Info

Media – press@gauzy.com

Investors – ir@gauzy.com