U.S. Crypto Week Sends Positive Signals: XY Miner Launches XRP Contract Plan to Capture the Next Wave of Growth

New York City, NY, July 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



In July 2025, the new round of hearings and policy discussions on digital assets in the U.S. Congress was called "Cryptocurrency Week" by the industry, sending a signal of greater openness and support for innovation. As the pace of compliance progresses, more and more investors are beginning to pay attention to how to participate in crypto income opportunities in a legal and safe way.

As a cloud mining platform registered in the UK, XY Miner quickly responded to market signals and officially launched the "XRP Exclusive Contract Program", providing daily settlement, low threshold start-up, and stable return passive income tools for Ripple (XRP) holders around the world. Users do not need to purchase equipment, just choose the corresponding mining contract to achieve daily dividends.

"Congress is sending a clear signal that encryption is moving closer to mainstream legal assets. We hope to help users lay out stable income as soon as possible under the general trend of compliance." - XY Miner marketing team said.

Platform data shows that some users can get a daily return rate of more than 5.2% through XRP contracts, becoming one of the scarce "steady growth" mining options in the current market.

XRP New Contract

Antminer L7 Investment: $100 Total Return: $106 (including $6 profit)

Antminer L9 Investment: $500 Total Return: $537.50 (including $37.5 profit)

Antminer S19e XP Hyd Investment: $5,000 Total Return: $7,355 (including $2355 profit)

Antminer S21+ Hyd Investment: $10,000 Total Return: $15,010 (including $5010 profit)

On-rack Filecoin Miner Investment: $50,000 Total Return: $89,990 (including $3,9990 profit)

ANTSPACE HK3 Investment: $100,000 Total Return: $168,250 (including $6,8250 profit)

(The platform has launched a variety of stable income contracts, which can be viewed on the XY Miners official website.)

New Contract Highlights

$15 Instant Sign-Up Bonus: New users receive a $15 reward instantly upon registering via email.





No KYC for Entry-Level Contracts: Start mining right away without identity verification.





Start mining right away without identity verification. Daily Crypto Payouts: Earn automated daily income paid directly in cryptocurrency.





Earn automated daily income paid directly in cryptocurrency. Sustainable Global Infrastructure: Powered by eco-friendly data centers operating across multiple regions.





Powered by eco-friendly data centers operating across multiple regions. XRP-Powered Mining: Use XRP as a primary payment and settlement method for mining contracts.





Use XRP as a primary payment and settlement method for mining contracts. Flexible Redemption Options: Earnings can be converted into major cryptocurrencies or fiat.





Summarize

As regulatory clarity continues to take shape in the United States and beyond, platforms like XY Miner are positioning themselves at the forefront of compliant, high-efficiency crypto investment solutions. With the launch of its XRP-exclusive contract program, XY Miner is not only tapping into a growing global demand for passive income, but also enabling everyday investors to participate in the crypto economy — safely, sustainably, and profitably.

Media contact: info@xyminers.com

Visit the official website: xyminers.com







Attachment