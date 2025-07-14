Perella Weinberg Announces Partner Promotions

NEW YORK, July 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP), a leading global independent advisory firm, today announced the promotion of six Managing Directors to Partners of the Firm.

MK Alisdairi – Healthcare, New York

Jake Boos – Energy, Houston

Jim Buckley – Technology, San Francisco

Eric Marshall – Energy, Houston

Holger Schmidt – Financial Services, Munich and London

Klaus Wülfing – DACH, London

“We are pleased to announce the promotion of these exceptional bankers to Partner. Each has played a critical role in helping build our business, deepen our client relationships, and mentor the next generation of talent,” said Andrew Bednar, Chief Executive Officer. “Their promotions reflect not just their individual achievements, but the values that define Perella Weinberg. As Partners, they will continue to deliver for our clients, help drive our growth and shape the future of our Firm.”

Biographies

MK Alisdairi advises clients in the healthcare sector, with a focus on tools and diagnostics.

He has more than 20 years of investment banking experience and joined Perella Weinberg at its inception in 2006.

Mr. Alisdairi received a Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering from Bucknell University and a Master of Science from Columbia University.

Jake Boos advises clients in the energy sector.

He has 15 years of investment banking experience and started his career as an analyst at TPH&Co. in 2011.

Mr. Boos received a Bachelor of Science in Finance from Louisiana State University.

Jim Buckley advises clients in the technology sector, with a focus on vertical software and consumer internet.

He has over 15 years of investment banking experience and joined Perella Weinberg in 2015.

Mr. Buckley received a Bachelor of Arts in Finance from Georgetown University and a Master of Business Administration from the UCLA Anderson School of Management.

Eric Marshall advises clients in the energy sector.

He has 15 years of investment banking experience and started his career as an analyst at TPH&Co in 2011.

Mr. Marshall received a Bachelor in Business Administration and a Master in Business Administration from Texas Christian University.

Holger Schmidt advises clients across Europe in the Financial Services sector.

He has more than 15 years of investment banking experience and joined Perella Weinberg in 2024.

Mr. Schmidt received a Bachelor in Business Administration from the University of Bayreuth and a Master in Finance from HHL Leipzig Graduate School of Management.

Klaus Wülfing advises clients across the DACH region, primarily in the industrials sector.

He has more than 25 years of investment banking experience and joined Perella Weinberg in 2007.

Mr. Wülfing received the degree of Diplom-Kaufmann from WHU – Otto Beisheim School of Management after studies at WHU, London Business School and Université Catholique de Louvain.

About Perella Weinberg

Perella Weinberg is a leading global independent advisory firm, providing strategic and financial advice to a broad client base, including corporations, financial sponsors, governments, and sovereign wealth funds. The Firm offers a wide range of advisory services to clients in some of the most active industry sectors and global markets. With approximately 700 employees, Perella Weinberg currently maintains offices in New York, London, Houston, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Paris, Chicago, Munich, Denver, and Calgary.

