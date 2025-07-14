EventButler – Dein Eventportal Revolutionizes Event Organization with One-Click Multi-Vendor Booking System

Bad Zurzach, Switzerland, July 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EventButler – Dein Eventportal (eventbutler.com), a leading event planning resource in Switzerland, is thrilled to announce the launch of its personal event planner in pocket format, that revolutionizes event organization with a seamless one-click multi-vendor booking system.



Catering to event organisers seeking to plan the ultimate wedding, birthday, corporate event, team event, or Christmas party, EventButler – Dein Eventportal enables individuals to browse its wide range of event locations, creative event service providers, and exciting event activities, while additionally selecting their ideal venue type and region of choice across Switzerland.

The new personal event planner allows users to manage all event requests conveniently from their computer, tablet, or smartphone, while additionally offering lightning-fast requests that send requests with just one click, with data automatically filled in, and access to a direct provider chat to clarify details easily in the integrated messenger.



“Are you looking for a special venue, service provider, or event ideas for the upcoming event? At EventButler, you are guaranteed to find the right offer,” said a spokesperson for the company. “We have researched for you and provided you with the best offers. Using LocationButler is simple, efficient, and free of charge. Try now!”



With a collection of over 1,972 venues, 1,487 suppliers, and 525 team events, EventButler – Dein Eventportal has earned an impressive reputation for ensuring access to the latest, high-quality event services in Switzerland. The quick and easy search navigation enables event planners to discover an in-depth catalogue of providers for locations, services, and activities, allowing them to craft their event to perfectly match their unique vision.



The top categories include:



Service Providers: With a comprehensive array of different service providers, such as wedding agencies, photographers, shows and entertainment, flowers and decoration, and catering, as well as incentive specialists to full-service agencies dedicated to the entire organization of events, EventButler – Dein Eventportal offers a stress-free experience to ensure the efficiency and success of every event.



Locations to Rent: Whether searching for a scenic mountainside location or a vibrant hotspot in the city, EventButler – Dein Eventportal boasts an extensive list of resorts, hotels, chalets, and even production studios that cater to a wide range of events.



Team Events: Helping organisers to find the unforgettable highlight of every event, Switzerland’s top planning resource showcases a variety of team events that match with each organiser’s exact specifications. With the option to enter the desired criteria, such as whether it should be child-friendly, by the water, in the air, or involve animals, organisers can browse a selection of premier activities to add memorable moments to their special occasion.



Brunch: From relaxed Sunday brunches to festive celebrations like Easter or Mother’s Day brunches, EventButler – Dein Eventportal features the best brunch offers throughout Switzerland, offering treasured dining experiences with loved ones.



EventButler – Dein Eventportal invites individuals seeking to find the ideal venue, location, and entertainment for their next special event to visit its website to take advantage of its new personal event planner in pocket format today.



About EventButler – Dein Eventportal



EventButler – Dein Eventportal is a leading event planning resource in Switzerland that aims to simplify the work of event organizers by helping them quickly and easily find the right offers for successful events. With an attractive, user-friendly platform and a wide range of top providers of locations, event services, and activities, EventButler – Dein Eventportal delivers the latest offers to make every event unforgettable.



More Information



To learn more about EventButler – Dein Eventportal and the launch of its personal event planner in pocket format, please visit the website at https://www.eventbutler.com/.



https://thenewsfront.com/eventbutler-dein-eventportal-revolutionizes-event-organization-with-one-click-multi-vendor-booking-system/