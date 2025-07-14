INSPIRED Launches New Social Media Platform that Brings Together Innovators, Investors and Collaborators to Fuel Purpose-Driven Ideas

ZÜRICH, Switzerland, July 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- INSPIRED today announces the launch of its new social media platform where innovators, investors and collaborators can connect to turn world-changing ideas into reality. By empowering purpose-driven innovators and enabling meaningful collaboration, the platform aims to create visibility, foster support and drive real-world solutions for a smarter, healthier and more equitable future.

Maximilian Werner, INSPIRED founder and CEO, worked in private equity research and saw firsthand the process early-stage companies go through to secure funding. It’s often a slow, daunting process of endless emails, cold calls and attending conferences to try and find the right investors – especially for companies in unique niches.

Werner thought there had to be a better way to connect people in different ecosystems faster and with a broader reach. He created INSPIRED to be a mission-based community to facilitate innovation on a global basis.

“There are so many world-changing ideas out there that never reach the people who can help bring them to life,” Werner said. “We built INSPIRED to change that. It is a place where real innovators find the support they need from day one. We also want to make the world a better place; that’s why we set out on this mission to accelerate the evolution of world-changing ideas.”

How INSPIRED Works

INSPIRED is part social platform, part collaboration engine. Users have four options when they join:

Innovators: Visionaries and creators with bold ideas looking for funding, partners, mentors or advice as they look to grow their company or bring a product or service to market.

Visionaries and creators with bold ideas looking for funding, partners, mentors or advice as they look to grow their company or bring a product or service to market. Investors: Purpose-driven investors and investment companies looking for unique opportunities to support and scale innovative companies.

Purpose-driven investors and investment companies looking for unique opportunities to support and scale innovative companies. Collaborators: Passionate individuals who strive to tackle challenges, champion transformative ideas and bring cutting-edge solutions to life.

Passionate individuals who strive to tackle challenges, champion transformative ideas and bring cutting-edge solutions to life. Enthusiasts: Anyone curious about the latest innovations and eager to follow the journey of ground-breaking ideas focused on shaping the future.

INSPIRED thoroughly vets the innovators and companies that want to join the platform, ensuring each one is out to solve a broad, real-world problem that will make the world a better place.

Innovators are free to showcase their projects through videos, success stories, case studies or any other purpose-driven content. Investors, collaborators and enthusiasts can follow, connect and engage with innovators that interest them – just like other social media platforms. Any venture capital investments or partnerships are conducted outside of the platform, and INSPIRED does not take a penny from any deals born from the platform.

Innovative companies that are already on the platform include:

A Canadian-based manufacturer of land and amphibious emergency rescue vehicles deployed during search and rescue operations, helping save lives following a hurricane, earthquake, flood, etc.

A pioneering biosphere farming innovator out of Switzerland that provides a sustainable method for cultivating high-yield, chemical-free food.

A Swedish company developing technology to produce clean electricity from ocean waves, creating energy while also addressing global warming.

A water purification / desalinization system producer out of Chile helping remote communities have access to potable water.

On the investor side, respected leaders such as HNW Family Office AG (a Swiss wealth management company), AVINA Stiftung (a foundation focused on funding healthy and sustainable food projects) and Anders Gustafsson (an individual investor) have joined INSPIRED to look for their next world-changing venture opportunity.

As innovation becomes more distributed and mission-driven, INSPIRED offers a new kind of digital launchpad. It is always on, open to global talent and designed to support the full journey of an idea from pitch to partnership and from funding to scaling.

To learn more or join the community, visit www.inspired.ch .

A media kit with images of how the app works and company logo can be found here .

About INSPIRED

INSPIRED is the world’s first social innovation platform purpose-built to elevate and accelerate bold ideas that can shape a smarter, healthier and more equitable future. Combining the reach of a social network with tools for discovery, funding and collaboration, INSPIRED connects innovators, investors and collaborators in an always-on digital space. From early-stage concepts to established projects, INSPIRED empowers a global community to share ideas, build partnerships and drive meaningful progress together. To learn more, visit www.inspired.ch .