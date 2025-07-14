Casella Waste Systems, Inc. Signs Agreement For Acquisition Of West Virginia-Based Mountain State Waste

RUTLAND, Vt., July 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: CWST), a regional solid waste, recycling, and resource management services company (the “Company”), today announced that it has signed an agreement for the acquisition of the assets of Mountain State Waste. The transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter pending regulatory approvals.

Mountain State Waste provides residential, commercial, and industrial waste collection services across North Central and Southwestern West Virginia and parts of Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Kentucky. The acquisition includes multiple hauling operations and a transfer station, providing Casella with adjacent geographic expansion into the franchise markets of West Virginia and opening new areas for future growth. The acquired business is expected to generate approximately $30 million of annualized revenues.

“We are looking forward to welcoming the Mountain State Waste team and their customers to Casella,” said John W. Casella, Chairman and CEO of Casella. “This acquisition aligns well with our strategy of disciplined growth, expanding our geographic footprint into adjacent markets with attractive characteristics. Mountain State Waste has excelled operating in the franchise markets of West Virginia and has built a strong reputation for reliable service and community engagement, and we look forward to building on that legacy.”

“We would like to thank founders Randie Lawson and J.P. Phillips for building a successful company and are excited by J.P.’s decision to join the Casella team to help realize opportunities to further enhance service offerings, invest in infrastructure, and support the communities in the new markets we now serve,” Casella added.

About Casella Waste Systems, Inc.

Casella Waste Systems, Inc., headquartered in Rutland, Vermont, provides resource management expertise and services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional and industrial customers, primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling and organics services in the eastern United States.

Safe Harbor Statement

Certain matters discussed in this press release, including but not limited to, the statements regarding our intentions, beliefs or current expectations concerning, among other things, projections as to the anticipated benefits of this acquisition; and the anticipated impact of this acquisition on the Company’s business and future financial and operating results are "forward-looking statements". These forward-looking statements can generally be identified as such by the context of the statements, including words such as “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “plan,” “may,” “would,” “intend,” “estimate,” “will,” “guidance” and other similar expressions, whether in the negative or affirmative. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections about the industry and markets in which the Company operates and management’s beliefs and assumptions. The Company cannot guarantee that it actually will achieve the financial results, plans, intentions, expectations or guidance disclosed in the forward-looking statements made. Such forward-looking statements, and all phases of the Company’s operations, involve a number of risks and uncertainties, any one or more of which could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in its forward-looking statements.

Such risks and uncertainties include or relate to, among other things, the following: the transaction is subject to approval by the West Virginia Public Service Commission, the Company may not fully recognize the expected strategic and financial benefits from the acquisition due to an inability to recognize operational cost savings, market factors, landfill internalization benefits, or due to competitive, economic or other factors outside its control which may impact revenue and costs.

There are a number of other important risks and uncertainties that could cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements. These additional risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, those detailed in Item 1A. “Risk Factors” in the Company's most recently filed Form 10-K, in Item 1A. “Risk Factors” in the Company’s most recently filed Form 10-Q and in other filings that the Company may make with the Securities and Exchange Commission in the future.

The Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Investors:

Brian J. Butler

Vice President of Investor Relations

(802) 855-4070

Media:

Jeff Weld

Vice President of Communications

(802) 772-2234

http://www.casella.com