TopBuild to Release Second Quarter 2025 Results on Tuesday, August 5

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla., July 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD), a leading installer and specialty distributor of insulation and related building material products to the construction industry in the United States and Canada, announced it will release its second quarter 2025 results prior to 7:00 a.m. Eastern time on Tuesday, August 5. The Company will host a conference call at 9:00 a.m. that same day to review its financial results.

To participate in the live call, dial 1-877-407-9037 or internationally 1-201-493-6738 approximately ten minutes before the scheduled call time.

A live, listen-only webcast can be accessed at BLD Q2 2025 Webcast or through the Company’s website at www.topbuild.com.

About TopBuild

TopBuild Corp., headquartered in Daytona Beach, Florida, is a leading installer and specialty distributor of insulation and related building material products to the construction industry in the United States and Canada. We provide insulation installation services nationwide through our Installation segment which has more than 200 branches located across the United States. We distribute building and mechanical insulation, insulation accessories and other building product materials for the residential, commercial, and industrial end markets through our Specialty Distribution business. Our Specialty Distribution network encompasses more than 150 branches across the United States and Canada. To learn more about TopBuild please visit our website at www.topbuild.com .

