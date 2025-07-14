WTW appoints Cecelia Lockner as Strategic Client Advisor to AAIS team in North America

NEW YORK, July 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Willis, a WTW business (NASDAQ: WTW), has announced the appointment of Cecelia Lockner as Senior Director, Strategic Client Advisor within the North America Alternative Asset Insurance Solutions (AAIS) vertical. Lockner’s appointment underscores Willis’ commitment to delivering forward-thinking insurance solutions grounded in deep industry expertise with a sharp focus on client outcomes.

Lockner brings over 15 years of experience advising private equity, hedge fund and corporate clients across all insurance coverages. She joins Willis from Goodwin Procter LLP, where she was a partner in the Complex Litigation & Dispute Resolution practice.

Earlier in her career, Lockner worked at a brokerage firm where she specialized in placing complex representation and warranty insurance programs. Combined with her litigation background, Lockner’s dual perspective uniquely positions her to guide clients through every stage of the insurance process, from the creation of a policy contract and structuring of the insurance program to resolving sophisticated claim outcomes.

Aartie Manansingh, Head of Alternative Asset Insurance Solutions, commented, “Cecelia’s arrival represents a major milestone in our ability to deliver for clients in an increasingly complex and fast-moving deal environment. She brings not only exceptional technical expertise, but also the kind of differentiated claims and negotiation expertise that sets our team apart. More importantly, Cecelia is a genuinely thoughtful, solutions-oriented and collaborative person — another example of how Willis continues to invest in colleagues that elevate our capabilities and our culture.”

