Golden State Welcomes John Young, CFP® of Young Global Wealth Strategies in Boulder, CO

SOUTH COAST METRO, Calif., July 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Golden State is pleased to welcome John Young, CFP®, founder of Young Global Wealth Strategies, Inc. in Boulder, Colorado, as its newest affiliated advisor. John Young will continue operating under his established DBA of Young Global Wealth Strategies, Inc., further aligning with Golden State’s mission to support independent advisors who value flexibility, innovation, and client-focused service. This relationship represents a shared commitment to growth, autonomy, and delivering an exceptional experience for clients.

John’s decision to join Golden State was driven by a desire to increase operational flexibility, broaden access to investment opportunities, and leverage a more robust infrastructure to support his clients. By aligning with Golden State, Young Global Wealth will continue delivering personalized financial strategies while gaining access to enhanced technology, compliance oversight, and back-office support—all critical to scaling a modern advisory practice.

John began his career in 1997 and later received his CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER® designation to further help individuals, families, and business owners navigate their financial futures. His practice, Young Global Wealth, focuses on holistic wealth management, multi-generational planning, and diversified investment strategies tailored to each client’s goals and values.

“John is a dynamic and values-driven advisor who brings energy, vision, and a deep commitment to his clients,” said John Nahas, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Golden State. “He represents the next generation of forward-thinking advisors who value independence, innovation, and meaningful client relationships. We are proud to welcome John to the Golden State family and look forward to supporting the continued growth of Young Global Wealth.” 1

Golden State remains committed to empowering independent advisors through a collaborative culture, institutional-grade resources, and personalized business support—all designed to help advisors grow sustainable, enduring practices.

About Young Global Wealth

Based in Boulder, CO, Young Global Wealth is an independent financial advisory firm founded by John Young, CFP®. The firm provides comprehensive wealth management and financial planning services with a focus on affluent individuals, entrepreneurs and sports professionals. Its mission is to help clients create lasting financial legacies through disciplined strategies and personal attention. To learn more, visit www.youngglobalwealth.com.

About Golden State

Golden State is a multi-custodial registered investment adviser with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission that is headquartered in South Coast Metro, California, with offices across the country. Through its affiliated companies—Golden State Wealth Management, Golden State Equity Partners, and Golden State Asset Management—the firm empowers independent financial professionals with the tools, technology, and support they need to grow and manage successful practices. Serving over $4 billion in Assets Under Care2, Golden State is committed to creating an atmosphere that benefits both advisors and their investors. For more information, visit www.teamgoldenstate.com.

1 This is an unpaid testimonial from an actual employee and/or client of Golden State.

2 Source: SEC filing as of March 31, 2025; Golden State.

Advisory services may be offered through Golden State Wealth Management ("GSWM"), Golden State Equity Partners ("GSEP"), and Golden State Asset Management ("GSAM"), collectively referred to as "Golden State." All firms are registered investment advisers with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Registration as an investment adviser does not imply a particular level of skill or training. For information pertaining to the registration status of our firm, you may refer to the Investment Adviser Public Disclosure website www.adviserinfo.sec.gov.

