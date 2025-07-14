Gero Appoints Longevity Expert Dr. Brian Kennedy to Board of Directors

SINGAPORE, July 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gero, an AI-driven biotechnology company focused on developing therapeutics for age-related diseases, today announced the appointment of Brian Kennedy, Ph.D., to its Board of Directors. Dr. Kennedy is a globally recognized leader in aging biology and translational longevity research.

Dr. Kennedy is currently a Distinguished Professor in the Departments of Biochemistry and Physiology at the Yong Loo Lin School of Medicine, National University of Singapore (NUS). He serves as Director of the Healthy Longevity Translational Research Programme, the Bia-Echo Asia Centre for Reproductive Longevity and Equality, and the Centre for Healthy Longevity at the National University Health System. Collectively, these programs aim to validate longevity interventions that can meaningfully extend the human healthspan, the disease-free and highly functional years of life.

“We’re honored to welcome Brian to our Board,” said Peter Fedichev, Ph.D., CEO & Co-Founder, Gero. “His decades of leadership in the biology of aging, with a proven track record of translating research into clinical and commercial outcomes, aligns perfectly with Gero’s mission to identify and drug the root causes of aging using AI and human data. Brian’s guidance will be invaluable as we continue expanding our platform and advance our programs towards clinical trials.”

Dr. Kennedy previously served as President and CEO of the Buck Institute for Research on Aging. He also held a faculty position in the Department of Biochemistry at the University of Washington, where he maintains an adjunct appointment. He has been a Visiting Professor at the Aging Research Institute at Guangdong Medical College and has remained actively involved in the biotech industry, serving in leadership and advisory roles across multiple companies.

“I’ve long believed that scientific insights into the aging process must be coupled with bold translational efforts,” said Dr. Kennedy. “Gero’s approach leveraging AI, human data, and physics-based models offers one of the most promising paths to novel therapeutics that can extend human healthspan. I’m excited to support their vision and help guide their journey.”

Dr. Kennedy was also Co-Editor-in-Chief of Aging Cell, one of the leading journals in the field. He earned his Ph.D. at MIT in the lab of Dr. Leonard Guarente, where he co-authored the first paper linking Sirtuins to aging, a foundational discovery in the field.

About Gero PTE. LTD.

Gero PTE. LTD., headquartered in Singapore, is a preclinical-stage AI-driven biotechnology company creating therapeutics against age-related diseases with a mission to extend healthy human lifespan. Gero’s technology platform is grounded in physics-based machine learning and human data, enabling discovery of therapeutic targets and develop therapies that address age-related diseases and target the root causes of aging. Additional information is available at: https://www.gero.ai.

