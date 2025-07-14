EndoQuest Robotics Secures Series D-2 Funding Round co-led by Crescent Enterprises and Dr. Fred Moll

Houston, TX, July 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EndoQuest Robotics, Inc., a pioneering leader in endoluminal robotic surgical technology, announced today that it has successfully closed a Series D-2 financing round. This strategic funding will fuel the advancement of EndoQuest’s flexible endoluminal surgical platform, supporting the ongoing pivotal PARADIGM clinical trial and accelerating the pathway towards U.S. FDA clearance, as well as early feasibility studies in the upper GI tract and progression of advanced endoluminal visualization technologies in the Company’s portfolio. Funding for the round was co-led by Crescent Enterprises and Dr. Fred Moll.

Dr. Moll commented that "EndoQuest has developed a groundbreaking capability that could revolutionize how procedures are performed in robotic endoscopic surgery." A recognized pioneer in the field, Dr. Moll went on to say, "I observed the first clinical cases which were very impressive with regard to the novel capabilities of the system."

Neeraj Agrawal, Executive Director of Crescent Enterprises and Director at EndoQuest, said: “EndoQuest perfectly fits our investment thesis of targeting high-CAGR surgical robotics fields where robotic solutions can verticalize and capture value across the entire operating theater. We focus on companies that operate in surgical theaters where there is no presence from incumbents, and EndoQuest’s endoluminal platform exemplifies this. We are also highly encouraged by the strong interest from strategic partners, which further validates our confidence in EndoQuest’s vision and its potential to reshape surgical care.”

Eduardo Fonseca, EndoQuest Robotics Interim CEO, said: “Our team is laser-focused on delivering four key pillars of value as we advance our platform. These include stellar clinical data from our trials, an attractive pathway to FDA clearance, progression of the world’s most advanced endoluminal visualization systems, and the pioneering of new upper GI clinical procedures in parallel with our ongoing IDE trial. Through focused execution across these four pillars, we are working to bring the impact of our pioneering technology to patients and physicians worldwide."

Nicholas Drysdale, EndoQuest Robotics Chief Financial Officer, said: “Building on strong momentum and a rapidly expanding technology portfolio with high-impact clinical applications, we are positioned to deliver meaningful long-term returns for our investors. Across both our U.S. and Korea campuses, we remain committed to capital discipline and focused execution.”

Other investors in the round included Puma Venture Capital and The University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston (UTHealth Houston).

The PARADIGM Trial (Prospective Assessment of a Robotic Assisted Device in Gastrointestinal Medicine) is currently underway and recently achieved its first clinical milestone, where two colorectal endoscopic submucosal dissection (ESD) procedures were successfully completed by Dr. Eric Haas at HCA Houston Healthcare Medical Center using EndoQuest’s Endoluminal Surgical (ELS) System. These initial procedures – performed on complex colorectal lesions including a fibrotic lesion over 5 cm in size* – demonstrated the ELS System’s ability to reach and treat lesions that most likely would require more invasive surgery. The investigational device exemption (IDE)-approved PARADIGM study is slated to enroll 50 patients across five leading U.S. hospitals (Brigham and Women’s Hospital, Mayo Clinic, Cleveland Clinic, AdventHealth, and HCA Healthcare), and will evaluate the safety and effectiveness of the ELS System in the removal of colorectal lesions (Clinicaltrials.gov).

Upon successful completion of the trial, EndoQuest plans to seek market authorization for the ELS System in the United States.

* Lesion characteristics are reported for descriptive purposes only and are not indicative of clinical outcomes.

About EndoQuest Robotics

EndoQuest Robotics is a leading innovator in the development of transformative endoluminal robotic technologies. EndoQuest is focused on addressing unmet needs in gastrointestinal (GI) medicine and endoluminal surgery by enabling physicians with unprecedented surgical access, precision, and flexibility. The Company’s proprietary technology is designed to navigate and perform scar-free procedures through the body’s natural orifices, allowing for the least invasive surgical approach. Since its founding, EndoQuest has collaborated extensively with healthcare providers, researchers, and industry partners to advance its revolutionary flexible robotic system with the goal of improving patient outcomes and redefining the standard of care in minimally invasive surgery. For additional information, visit the Company’s website at www.endoquestrobotics.com.

About Crescent Enterprises

Crescent Enterprises is a multinational company headquartered in the United Arab Emirates. Operating through four distinct platforms, the company spans diverse sectors including ports and logistics, power and engineering, food and beverages, business aviation, and healthcare.

It was established in 2007 as a subsidiary of the Crescent Group, the Middle East’s largest and oldest private oil and gas company. Crescent Enterprises has played a pivotal role in fostering innovation and entrepreneurship. Through its venture capital arm, CE-Ventures, the company invests in early- to late-stage high-growth companies worldwide, emphasizing technology-enabled solutions that address critical global challenges. Crescent Enterprises' strategic investments and business incubation initiatives reflect its dedication to responsible business practices and long-term value creation.

About Dr. Fred Moll

Dr. Fred Moll is a renowned physician, medical device developer, and entrepreneur, widely recognized as a pioneer in the field of medical robotics. He co-founded Intuitive Surgical, where he played a crucial role in developing the da Vinci Surgical System, revolutionizing minimally invasive surgery. Dr. Moll's visionary leadership continued with the founding of Hansen Medical and Auris Health, the latter of which was acquired by Johnson & Johnson in 2019.

Throughout his career, Dr. Moll has been instrumental in advancing surgical technologies that enhance precision and patient outcomes. His contributions have earned him the title of "father of robotic surgery," reflecting his impact on the evolution of surgical practices. Dr. Moll holds a B.A. from the University of California, Berkeley, an M.D. from the University of Washington, and an M.S. in Management from Stanford University.

About Puma Venture Capital

Puma Venture Capital was founded in 2023 by Amit Hazan and Dr. Vipul Patel. The firm partners with a world-class network of surgeon venture partners to invest in transformative companies across the digital and robotic surgery ecosystem. Puma Venture C is dedicated to advancing the future of minimally invasive care by supporting innovators redefining how procedures are performed.

About UTHealth Houston

Established in 1972 by The University of Texas System Board of Regents, The University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston (UTHealth Houston) is Houston’s Health University and Texas’ resource for health care education, innovation, scientific discovery and excellence in patient care. The most comprehensive academic health center in the UT System and the U.S. Gulf Coast region, UTHealth Houston is home to Jane and Robert Cizik School of Nursing, John P. and Kathrine G. McGovern Medical School, D. Bradley McWilliams School of Biomedical Informatics, and schools of biomedical sciences, dentistry, behavioral sciences, and public health. UTHealth Houston includes the Dunn Behavioral Sciences Center and Harris County Psychiatric Center, as well as clinical practices UT Physicians, UT Dentists , and UT Health Services. The university’s primary teaching hospitals are Memorial Hermann-Texas Medical Center, Children’s Memorial Hermann Hospital , and Harris Health Lyndon B. Johnson Hospital. For more information, visit www.uth.edu.

EndoQuest’s Endoluminal Surgical System is an investigational device, has not been cleared by the FDA, and is not yet available for commercial sale in the United States.

Forward-Looking Statements: This press release contains forward-looking statements, including but not limited to statements regarding the Company’s ongoing clinical trial, planned regulatory submissions, and anticipated development milestones. These statements are based on current expectations and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied.

