Endless Developer Grant Program Concludes First Stage, Crowns StarAI, Funmeta, and VDEP as Tier 1 Winners

London, UK, July 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- At the Brunel Hack 25 - Blockchain Hackathon & Festival, Endless Web3 Genesis Cloud (Endless Protocol) announced the successful conclusion of its Developer Grant Program - First Stage. After two rounds of expert evaluations and project interviews, StarAI, Funmeta, and VDEP have emerged as Tier 1 winners, each receiving $200,000 in funding.





Held over July 12-13, the hackathon partnered with 10 leading UK universities, including Oxford, Cambridge, Imperial, Westminster, and Southampton, representing top communities in blockchain, fintech, and decentralized technologies. Endless Protocol, in collaboration with its ecosystem’s decentralized social app Luffa, launched two competition bounties: building cross-chain tools or AI Agents for Web3 social, with a total prize pool of $10,000. Endless AI scientist Joe also demonstrated relevant DEMOs to developers at the on-site Workshop. Enthusiastic participants actively engaged, giving rise to outstanding projects like the AI Booking Assistant and the on-chain game Arena.

Ned, Chief Token Economist of Endless, delivered a keynote speech, introducing developers to the technical features, ecosystem advantages, and developer incentive policies of Endless and Luffa, while announcing the winners of Endless Developer Grant Program - First Stage.

These projects will collaborate with Endless and its Luffa ecosystem to develop innovative applications across multiple tracks, including AI and gaming. Their efforts will focus on deep technical, product, and market integration with the Endless economic system, driving the advancement of AI-powered Web3 applications and seamless Web2-to-Web3 transitions.

Ned also revealed that Endless and Luffa are planning the next phase of the Developer Incentive Program, inviting more AI Agent and mini-program projects to stay tuned for updates and registration details on the official website.

Endless Web3 Genesis Cloud, a decentralized intelligent protocol bridging Web2 and Web3 ecosystems, has established strategic partnerships with renowned institutions such as the University of Surrey, Alibaba Cloud, Stability AI, and Foresight Ventures.

The success of the first-stage Developer Grant Program marks a significant milestone in building the Endless ecosystem and advancing Web3 innovation.

Two Strategic Directions Attract Over 50 Projects

Launched on April 1, 2025, the first-stage Developer Grant Program invited global developers to build decentralized applications (DApps) on the Move-based Endless public chain, encouraging exploration of two key directions: AI Agent + Web3 and Web2-to-Web3 migration. The initiative attracted participation from over 50 projects.

The Endless Foundation evaluated projects based on originality, the fusion of AI and decentralization, depth of Endless utilization, technical execution, user experience, and commercial viability. Based on these criteria and the strategic directions, StarAI, Funmeta, and VDEP were selected as Tier 1 winners, each exceptionally awarded $200,000.





The applicant pool included projects already listed on top exchanges like Binance and those previously funded in ecosystems such as Sol, SUI, Aptos, and BNB Chain. Endless extends its gratitude to all participants for their support and recognition of the ecosystem’s vision, with many expressing interest in exploring further collaborations.

Winning Projects to Deeply Integrate with Endless and Luffa

StarAI, one of the Tier 1 projects, is a leading AI + Web3 content creation platform, empowering over 8 million creators. StarAI will deploy its proprietary large language model and AIGC system on Endless' infrastructure, integrating with the Luffa privacy-focused social ecosystem based on the Endless protocol. Key developments include NFT minting, trading marketplaces, and AI-driven task systems, establishing the world’s first AI-powered on-chain social experience.

Funmeta, a comprehensive DePin + game + AI service provider. Its past project, ForthBox, ranks among the top 10 games on BNB Chain according to DappRadar historical data. Funmeta will leverage Endless' SDK and APIs to enhance its gaming ecosystem, integrating $EDS as a core payment token and creating exclusive game content and benefits for $EDS holders.

VDEP is a decentralized digital entertainment platform built on the Endless. Currently integrated with the Luffa platform, VDEP allows users to access games with a single-click via the Luffa wallet, eliminating complex registration, and delivers a Web2-like experience through deep integration with Endless and Luffa social components. VDEP will expand its GameFi offerings, leveraging Endless' technical support and integrating with upcoming ecosystem projects such as the "Taoist application" and "Bmiss live-streaming platform" to further boost on-chain activity.

By providing funding, technical resources, and incubation support, Endless will keep empowering projects like StarAI, Funmeta, and VDEP to push the boundaries of AI and Web3 convergence.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities.