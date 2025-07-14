Full Alliance Group Launches Qubitera Holdings, to Develop Quant Blockchain and YAHBEE Wallet for Healthcare and Web3

TAMPA, Fla., July 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Full Alliance Group Inc. (OTC: FAGI) today announced the formation of Qubitera Holdings, Inc., a majority-owned subsidiary (80% ownership), created to lead the development of decentralized infrastructure and tokenized financial solutions across healthcare, fintech, and the Web3 economy.

To accelerate development, Qubitera has partnered with Cooperhead AI, an elite engineering firm specializing in blockchain architecture, cross-chain interoperability, and AI-integrated smart contracts. Cooperhead AI will serve as Qubitera’s core technology partner, leading the build-out of both the Quant Blockchain and the YAHBEE Wallet.

“This partnership with Cooperhead AI accelerates everything,” said William “Billy” Heneghan. “They bring deep technical expertise, startup execution speed, and a shared vision for purpose-driven blockchain infrastructure. We’re not experimenting, we’re building.”

Quant Blockchain: Enterprise-Grade Web3 Infrastructure

The Quant Blockchain will launch with a focus on healthcare applications, offering:

HIPAA-compliant medical data exchange



Immutable audit trails for providers and insurers



Smart contract automation for services, billing, and claims processing



In addition, the Quant Blockchain will support a cross-chain payment system connecting fiat and crypto transactions in one streamlined ecosystem via the YAHBEE Wallet.

YAHBEE Wallet: The Web3 Rival to Cash App and Venmo









The YAHBEE Wallet App, developed in partnership with Cooperhead AI, is a cross-chain, consumer-facing platform designed for real-world usability and mainstream adoption. Key features include:

Support for Ethereum, Bitcoin, Solana, and major Layer 2 chains



A clean, intuitive interface for non-technical users



Multi-Tier Token and fiat-based rewards, affiliate utilities



Built-in healthcare and fintech integrations



YAHBEE bridges decentralized finance with traditional workflows—serving both as a Web3-native wallet and a real-world payment rail.

Corporate Oversight and Strategic Direction

Full Alliance Group Inc. will provide Qubitera with public company leadership, capital markets infrastructure, and strategic oversight as the team advances toward MVP release and regulatory compliance.

About Cooperhead AI

Cooperhead AI is a stealth-mode engineering firm focused on blockchain infrastructure, AI-augmented smart contracts, and cross-chain wallet systems. Its team specializes in scalable Web3, fintech, and tokenized asset ecosystems.

About Full Alliance Group Inc.

Full Alliance Group Inc. (OTC: FAGI) is a publicly traded diversified holding company focused on building high-impact businesses at the intersection of finance, health, and digital innovation. Through its operating subsidiaries and strategic investments, FAGI is actively developing platforms across blockchain infrastructure, cross-chain fintech applications, health and wellness products and solutions, and next-generation ecommerce.

The company’s latest initiative includes the launch of Qubitera Holdings, Inc., its majority-owned subsidiary spearheading blockchain development. Qubitera is rolling out the Quant Block Chain, a next gen blockchain tailored for medical, merchant, and fintech use cases. Its first flagship product, YAHBEE, is a cross-chain wallet app designed to modernize peer-to-peer payments and real-world crypto utility.

Full Alliance Group is executing a bold operational relaunch centered around decentralized finance, consumer trust, and a multi-vertical ecosystem strategy — bridging Web3 infrastructure with mainstream utility.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, including but not limited to statements regarding future financial performance, business strategy, and plans and objectives for future operations. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

Investor & Media Contact:

Full Alliance Group Inc. Investor Relations ir@fullalliance-group.com

Gabe Rodriguez, Erelations Group

erelationsgroup@gmail.com

(623) 261-9046

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a9ffde4f-6fd6-4733-bbb5-1ff9434e40d1

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c925ffaf-8e5f-4bf0-8b90-e5b2d991ee2b