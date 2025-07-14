GoldenMining integrates into the XRP blockchain to improve cloud mining settlement speed and revenue

London, England, July 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GoldenMining, a global cloud mining platform headquartered in London, announced that it has upgraded its infrastructure and has now integrated the XRP blockchain to optimize settlement speed, reduce network fees and support a wider range of digital assets. This move can better improve users' settlement speed and investment returns.

Some investments have an average daily profit of thousands of dollars

XRP blockchain improves mining speed and profit income

GoldenMining platform now supports settlement and parallel cloud mining of multiple cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Dogecoin (DOGE), Litecoin (LTC) and Ripple (XRP). By integrating XRP, the company has achieved high-speed daily mining reward settlement, while significantly improving users' mining profits.

"By integrating with the XRP blockchain, we have taken a major step towards creating an efficient mining experience for our users. This move enhances our cross-chain capabilities and increases the speed at which users can receive, manage, and reinvest earnings," said Daniel Gray, CTO of GoldenMining

Multi-asset cloud mining for global investors

GoldenMining offers a variety of flexible cloud mining contracts, and users can purchase contracts by funding their accounts with mainstream cryptocurrencies such as BTC, ETH, SOL, USDT (TRC20 and ERC20), USDC, XRP, and DOGE.

GoldenMining's automatic algorithm switching system supports each contract type, automatically starts mining and pays rewards to the user's designated crypto wallet every day. The system identifies the most profitable mining coins in real time based on network conditions, market trends, and blockchain activity.

Users can enjoy near-instant settlement and extremely low fees by paying with XRP. Once payment is confirmed, the contract purchase is effective.

Examples of high-performance contracts include:

contract Investment Amount Contract Rewards Total income New User Experience $15 $0.60 $15.60 Elphapex DG1+ $100 $3 $106 Bitmain S23 Hyd $650 $42.25 $692.25 AntminerL917GH $1800 $287.28 $2087.28 L916GH $4500 $1890 $6390 ElphaPex DG Hydro1 $7800 $3276 $11076 Elphapex DG2 $12,000 $8,100.00 $20,100.00

How to use GoldenMining

1. Register an account and get $15 immediately to experience mining and understand the profit model faster

2. Start purchasing contracts. By purchasing a contract, you can activate the mining machine in the cloud until it generates income

3. Flexible contract period, investors can choose 5-day, 12-day, 25-day or longer contracts according to their needs. The longer the period, the higher the income. For more contract information, please visit the website

http://www.GoldenMining.com

4. GoldenMining settles profits every 24 hours. As long as it reaches $100, you can withdraw the profit of the day or invest in compound interest

Founded in London, GoldenMining is a global cloud-based cryptocurrency mining service provider. The platform provides scalable automated mining infrastructure and supports a diverse portfolio of digital assets. Focusing on user-friendly experience, transparent operations and next-generation blockchain integration, GoldenMining aims to simplify the crypto asset participation process for users around the world.

Website： https://www.Goldenmining.com





