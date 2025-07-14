Alchemy Markets Limited, a Wholly Owned Subsidiary of FDCTech, Inc., Launches TradingView Integration

Seamless Charting and Real-Time Execution—Now Trade Directly from TradingView on the Alchemy Platform

Irvine, CA:, July 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FDCTech, Inc. ("FDC" or the "Company," PINK: FDCT ), a fintech-driven firm specializing in acquiring and scaling small to mid-size legacy financial services companies, today announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Alchemy Markets Limited ("Alchemy"), has launched full TradingView integration into its multi-asset trading platform.

This seamless integration empowers Alchemy clients to trade directly from TradingView charts, the world’s most popular charting and analytics platform, used by over 50 million traders and investors in more than 190 countries. TradingView processes over one billion charts monthly and supports real-time data across global markets, making it the go-to solution for traders ranging from beginners to hedge fund professionals.

The integration with TradingView marks a major leap in platform functionality and client experience – whether trading forex, crypto, or other instruments, users now have access to institutional-grade tools right from their Alchemy account.

What Users Can Expect:

Execute trades directly from TradingView charts

Analyze markets with 100+ built-in indicators and drawing tools

Access real-time data across forex, crypto, and other asset classes

Create and deploy custom indicators with Pine Script

Enjoy a responsive and intuitive interface optimized for all devices



By August 2025, the Company anticipates being listed as a Gold Broker on TradingView’s broker directory in the 10 largest European countries where Alchemy Markets is regulated. This elevated designation is expected to increase visibility among TradingView’s vast user base and drive client acquisition across key markets. Being a Gold Broker provides a competitive edge by showcasing regulatory credibility, technology integration, and execution quality—critical factors for traders seeking trusted platforms within the TradingView ecosystem.

Alchemy Markets, regulated by the Malta Financial Services Authority (MFSA) under MiFID II, has been enhancing its trading infrastructure and user experience as part of the Company’s broader growth and uplisting strategy. The TradingView integration reinforces Alchemy’s commitment to providing an elite trading environment with next-generation tools, security, and compliance.

This development aligns with the Company’s mission to deliver robust, regulated, and technologically advanced financial services across multiple jurisdictions, thereby accelerating value creation for both clients and shareholders.

For more information on the Company’s results and strategic plans, please visit our SEC filings or the Company's website .

Alchemy Markets Limited

Alchemy Markets Limited is a licensed investment firm regulated by the Malta Financial Services Authority under MiFID II. Offering multi-asset execution, custody, and institutional-grade trading infrastructure, Alchemy serves clients across Europe and other regulated jurisdictions. As a core part of the Company’s international expansion, Alchemy plays a pivotal role in delivering regulated and scalable trading solutions globally.

FDCTech, Inc.

FDCTech, Inc. ("FDC") is a regulatory-grade financial technology infrastructure developer designed to serve the future financial markets. Our clients include regulated and OTC brokerages, as well as prop and algo trading firms of all sizes, across various asset classes, including forex, stocks, commodities, indices, ETFs, precious metals, and other financial instruments. Our growth strategy involves acquiring and integrating small to mid-size legacy financial services companies, leveraging our proprietary trading technology and liquidity solutions to deliver exceptional value to our clients.

