Ciao Bella! Euro Summer Starts Right Here in Canada at Chopped Leaf

Oakville, Ontario, Canada, July 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OAKVILLE, ON – Fresh, light and full of flavour, Chopped Leaf is introducing two new low-calorie, summer-fresh salads: the Antipasto Salad and Peach Caprese Salad, available across Canada starting on July 14 (for a limited time). These chef-crafted creations are inspired by classic Italian ingredients, reimagined the Chopped Leaf way—fresh, wholesome, and craveable.

“If Europe isn’t in your summer plans, our new Italian-inspired salads are the next best thing,” said Karen Paradine, Head of Marketing at Chopped Leaf. “They’re light, fresh, and full of flavour—low in calories, but big on taste and satisfaction. It’s the perfect way to enjoy a healthy summer meal, right here in Canada.”

Antipasto Salad

A hearty, flavour-packed blend of romaine lettuce, grape tomatoes, kalamata olives, parmesan, Genoa salami, pickled red onion, artichoke hearts, and roasted red peppers, topped with crostini, pepperoncini, and a new Italian dressing. All this and just 290 calories!

Peach Caprese Salad

A vibrant mix of chopped greens, grilled chicken, feta, tomatoes, mini bocconcini, fresh basil, pickled red onion, and juicy peaches, finished with crostini, a new balsamic glaze and balsamic vinaigrette. The Peach Caprese delivers big flavour for 440 calories.

“Chopped Leaf is all about flavour and freshness,” added Paradine. “These new salads deliver a real taste of summer—bold, bright, and inspired by the iconic dishes of Italy. Whether you're dining in or grabbing a salad to-go, it's like taking a little vacation with every bite.”

Enjoy a summer health reset and beat the heat with these two irresistible limited-time offerings.

The Antipasto and Peach Caprese Salads are available at all Chopped Leaf locations across Canada for a limited time starting on July 14, 2025.

About Chopped Leaf

Chopped Leaf is a leading restaurant franchise specializing in fresh, customizable, and flavourful meals. With a focus on wholesome ingredients and community connections, Chopped Leaf is committed to helping guests make food choices they can feel good about.

Proudly Canadian, Chopped Leaf celebrated its 15th anniversary in 2024. The fast-casual restaurant chain has more than 120 locations across Canada and in the United States, and is continuing to expand across North America and internationally, with more than 25 locations committed to open. Eat-in, takeout or “lettuce” cater your event, party or get together. Chopped Leaf is owned and managed by Innovative Food Brands. For franchising opportunities, visit https://www.choppedleaf.ca/franchise-opportunities/ . Follow Chopped Leaf on social media at LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook.

