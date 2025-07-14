RDDT FRAUD CLASS ACTION: Reddit, Inc. Investors may have been Affected by Fraud –Contact BFA Law by August 18 Legal Deadline (NYSE:RDDT)

NEW YORK, July 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading securities law firm Bleichmar Fonti & Auld LLP announces that a lawsuit has been filed against Reddit, Inc. (NYSE: RDDT) and certain of the Company’s senior executives for potential violations of the federal securities laws.

Investors have until August 18, 2025, to ask the Court to be appointed to lead the case. The complaint asserts claims under Sections 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 on behalf of investors who purchased Reddit securities. The case is pending in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California and is captioned Tamraz, Jr. v. Reddit, Inc., at al., No. 25-cv-05144.

Why was Reddit Sued for Securities Fraud?

Reddit owns and operates the eponymous social news aggregation, forum, and social media platform. Reddit receives a significant portion of its user traffic from individuals seeking answers to questions using Google Search. The complaint alleges that Reddit misrepresented and downplayed the impact that Google’s use of Artificial Intelligence (“AI”) technology in Google's search results had on Reddit’s user growth.

In truth, Google’s use of AI dented Reddit’s user growth by eliminating the need for individuals to visit and click through to Reddit to get answers to their questions. Rather, the answers appeared through Google’s AI search results.

The Stock Declines as the Truth is Revealed

On May 1, 2025, Reddit reported a significant slowdown in daily active user growth. On this news, the price of Reddit stock declined $4.96 per share, or more than 4%, from $118.79 per share on May 1, 2025, to $113.83 per share on May 2, 2025.

Then, on May 21, 2025, Wall Street analyst Baird cut its Reddit stock price target over concerns that Google’s AI capabilities are stifling Reddit’s user growth. On this news, the price of Reddit stock fell $9.79 per share, or over 9%, from $105.64 per share on May 20, 2025, to $95.85 per share on May 21, 2025.

