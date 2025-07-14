Immunoassay Market, Strategies, Trends, and Forecast Report 2025, with Comprehensive Profiles of Over 60 Companies Driving Immunoassay Growth

Dublin, July 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Immunoassay Markets. Strategies and Trends. Forecasts by Application, Technology, Product, User and by Country. With Executive Guides, Impact of Artificial Intelligence" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The diagnostic industry's backbone is evolving to meet new demands. The COVID-19 pandemic has significantly increased the need for rapid and accessible diagnostics, pushing immunoassay technologies to the forefront. Fueled by advances in genetic knowledge, immunoassay markets are experiencing expansion across various sectors.

The industry now sees multiplexing as essential, while rapid diagnostics, point-of-care testing, biomarkers, and consumer markets emerge as key growth areas. Despite these advancements, traditional immunoassay techniques continue to hold a robust position within the burgeoning clinical diagnostics market.

The latest comprehensive report analyzes over 60 companies-ranging from industry giants to emerging businesses-actively engaged in this sector. It offers a detailed exploration of the potential pitfalls and opportunities, providing crucial insights into market dynamics. The report is designed to empower investors and stakeholders to make informed decisions, armed with the most recent data and trends shaping the industry landscape.

A Selection of Companies Profiled includes:

Key Topics Covered:

1 Market Guides

1.1 Immunoassay Market - Strategic Situation Analysis

1.2 Guide for Executives, Marketing, Sales and Business Development Staff

1.3 Guide for Management Consultants and Investment Advisors

2 Introduction and Market Definition

2.1 Immunoassay Markets Definition In This Report

2.2 Market Definition

2.3 Methodology

2.4 Perspective: Healthcare and the IVD Industry

3 Industry Overview

3.1 Players in a Dynamic Market

3.2 The Clinical Laboratory Market Segments

3.3 Immunoassay - Markets and Discussion

4 Market Trends

4.1 Factors Driving Growth

4.1.1 Diagnostic Factors

4.1.2 Changing Technologies Spur Early Instrument Retirement

4.1.3 Consumer Channels Open Wider

4.1.4 Immunity Technology Comes of Age

4.2 Factors Limiting Growth

4.2.1 Increased Competition Lowers Price

4.2.2 Threat from PCR Based Instruments

4.2.3 Lower Barriers to Entry

4.2.4 Wellness has a downside

4.3 Immunoassay Instrumentation

4.3.1 Instrumentation Tenacity

4.3.2 Declining Cost of Instruments Changes Industry Structure

4.3.3 Listing of Instrument Specifications

4.3.4 Immunoassay - CRISPR Diagnostics

5 Immunoassay Recent Developments

5.1 Recent Developments - Importance and How to Use This Section

5.1.1 Importance of These Developments

5.1.2 How to Use This Section

5.2 EDP Biotech, New Day Diagnostics to Merge

5.3 Sorrento Therapeutics Nabs Contract for Dx Platform

5.4 Beckman Coulter Diagnostics DxI 9000 Access Immunoassay Analyzer

5.5 Qorvo Eyes Multiplex Immunoassay

5.6 BioMerieux Launches New Products

5.7 Senzo to Commercialize Infectious Disease Lateral Flow Tests

5.8 Nanomix Plans Instrument, Test Launches

5.9 Startup GLX Analytix Prepares for Commercialization

5.10 Nonagen Gets CE Mark for Bladder Cancer Immunoassay

5.11 Qualigen Acquires Majority Stake in NanoSynex

5.12 Saladax Biomedical Using Immunoassay Dx

5.13 Prolight Diagnostics to Acquire Psyros Diagnostics

5.14 Quidel to Acquire Ortho Clinical Diagnostics

5.15 FDA Grants EUA to Xtrava Health

5.16 Alamar Biosciences Develops Immuno-Sandwich Platform

5.17 FDA grants breakthrough device to multiplex immunoassay

5.18 Quidel, Beckman Settle Cardiac Immunoassay Dispute

5.19 BGI Americas, Advaite Form SARS-CoV-2 Testing Partnership

5.20 BioMerieux Gets CE Mark for Three Dengue Immunoassays

5.21 COVID-19 Portfolio to Accelerate At-Home Infectious Disease Testing

5.22 Roche Diagnostics Expanding Testing Portfolio in 2021

5.23 PerkinElmer Long-Term Outlook

5.24 Quidel Updates Outlook for C19 Testing

5.25 Dx Companies Look at Multiplex Tests for SARS-CoV-2, Influenza

5.26 Becton Dickinson and NAT Diagnostics Acquisition

6 Profiles of Key Companies

7 The Global Market

7.1 Global Market by Country

7.2 Global Market by Application

7.3 Global Market by Technology

7.4 Global Market by Product

7.5 Global Market by User

8 Global Market by Application

8.1 Endocrinology Applications

8.2 Immune Applications

8.3 Oncology Applications

8.4 Infectious Disease Applications

8.5 Cardiology Applications

9 Immunoassay by Technology

9.1 Enzyme

9.2 Flourescence

9.3 Chemiluminescence

9.4 Nucleic Acid

9.5 Rapid/POC

9.6 Other Technology

10 Immunoassay by Product

10.1 Instrument

10.2 Reagents

10.3 Services

11 Immunoassay by User

11.1 Hospital

11.2 Outpatient Lab

11.3 POC/Other

12 Vision of the Future of Immunoassay

13 Appendices

13.1 United States Medicare System: Laboratory Fees Schedule

13.2 The Most Used IVD Assays

13.3 The Highest Grossing Assays



