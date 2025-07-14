Enovix Appoints Srikanth Kethu as Head of Enovix India to Accelerate Global Innovation and Regional Expansion

FREMONT, Calif., July 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enovix Corporation (Nasdaq: ENVX) (“Enovix”), a leader in advanced silicon battery technology, today announced the appointment of Srikanth Kethu as Head of Enovix India, effective today. In this key leadership role, Mr. Kethu will oversee the company’s Hyderabad R&D center and play a strategic role in supporting the ramp-up of Enovix’s high-volume manufacturing facility in Malaysia, while driving the broader expansion of Enovix’s footprint in India.

Mr. Kethu brings more than two decades of experience leading high-performance engineering teams and scaling offshore operations for global automotive and industrial leaders including ZF, Mercedes-Benz, and as an external consultant to BMW’s R&D center in Germany. His deep expertise in product development, systems integration, and cross-border team building makes him uniquely qualified to help lead Enovix through its next phase of global growth.

“We are thrilled to welcome Srikanth to the Enovix leadership team,” said Dr. Raj Talluri, President and CEO of Enovix. “India has always had a tremendous depth of engineering talent. I was fortunate to have been part of establishing and growing India’s cutting-edge R&D teams for Texas Instruments, Qualcomm and Micron — and now Enovix. As head of Enovix India, Srikanth will not only strengthen our world-class R&D center in Hyderabad but also support our efforts to industrialize at scale — including helping ensure the success of our new facility in Malaysia. He brings the experience and leadership we need to accelerate innovation and execution.”

Enovix’s Hyderabad R&D center plays a critical role in developing next-generation battery technology. Under Mr. Kethu’s leadership, the India team will expand its contributions to core cell and pack design, advanced manufacturing, and reliability testing. In addition to scaling R&D efforts, Mr. Kethu will help Enovix establish broader operational capabilities in India as the company grows its regional presence.

“I’m excited to join Enovix at such an important time for the battery industry and to make an impact,” said Mr. Kethu. “The Hyderabad team has already demonstrated exceptional technical capability. I look forward to working with our talented and dedicated teams across India and Southeast Asia to scale world-class solutions, support our factory in Malaysia, and help Enovix deliver breakthrough battery performance on a global scale. India offers a vast and highly skilled talent pool, and we remain committed to leveraging this strength to drive Enovix's continued growth as a leading R&D hub in the region.”

About Enovix Corporation

Enovix is a leader in advancing lithium-ion battery technology with its proprietary cell architecture designed to deliver higher energy density and improved safety. The Company’s breakthrough silicon-anode batteries are engineered to power a wide range of devices from wearable electronics and mobile communications to industrial and electric vehicle applications. Enovix’s technology enables longer battery life and faster charging, supporting the growing global demand for high-performance energy storage. Enovix holds a robust portfolio of issued and pending patents covering its core battery design, manufacturing process, and system integration innovations. For more information, visit https://www.enovix.com.

