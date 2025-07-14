Carbon-Sequestering Concrete Market Analysis and Forecast 2025-2035: Carbon-Sequestering Concrete Revolutionizes Building Construction with Up to 10% Cement Savings

Dublin, July 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Carbon-Sequestering Concrete Market - A Global and Regional Analysis: Focus on Products, Applications, and Country-Level Analysis - Analysis and Forecast, 2025-2035" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The carbon-sequestering concrete market covers technologies and products that permanently mineralize CO2 within concrete or its constituents. Solutions span CO2-injected ready-mix, CO2-cured precast blocks, alternative binders that absorb CO2, and synthetic aggregates produced from captured CO2.

Market growth is propelled by tightening embodied-carbon regulations, net-zero construction targets, and the performance gains (e.g., higher early strength) delivered by CO2 mineralization.



Global Carbon-Sequestering Concrete Market Segmentation by Application

The Global Carbon-Sequestering Concrete Market is segmented by application, each serving construction or infrastructure sectors that seek to lower embodied-carbon footprints while maintaining or improving structural performance.

The following application areas are covered in this report:

Building Construction: High-rise offices, data-center shells, residential and institutional buildings increasingly specify low-carbon materials to meet LEED, BREEAM, and similar certification thresholds. CO2-mineralized concrete delivers up to 5-10 % cement savings while boosting early-age strength, helping contractors shorten cycle times and developers hit Scope-3 targets.

Global Carbon-Sequestering Concrete Market Segmentation by Products

The market is segmented by product type, each pathway offering distinct technical approaches to CO2 mineralization and catering to varied producer capabilities and project requirements.



Global Carbon-Sequestering Concrete Market - By Product Type

Blocks, pavers, slabs and panels are cured inside sealed chambers that circulate pure or dilute CO2 at low pressure. Cement/Binders & Synthetic Aggregates: Low-clinker or cement-free binders (e.g., slag-based, LC3, Solidia cement) that rely on CO2 curing, plus limestone aggregate manufactured directly from captured CO2.

Global Carbon-Sequestering Concrete Market Dynamics



Market Drivers:

Net-zero and embodied-carbon mandates (e.g., Buy Clean, RE2020)

CO2-mineralization boosts strength, allowing cement reduction

Corporate ESG demand & carbon-credit monetization

Market Restraints:

Up-front cost of retrofits and CO2 supply

Limited CO2 transport/logistics in some regions

Conservative building-code adoption cycles

Market Opportunities:

Government funding for CCUS demonstrations

Integration with DAC & point-source capture

Circular use of industrial by-products (slag, fly ash)

Companies Profiled



Concrete & Cement Producers

Holcim

Heidelberg Materials

CEMEX

CRH

CNBM/Sinoma

Dalmia Cement

UltraTech

Pan-United Corporation

Vicat Group

Technology Providers

CarbonCure

Solidia

CarbiCrete

CarbonBuilt

Blue Planet Systems

Carbon Upcycling

Carbon8 Systems

Partanna

Fortera

Sublime Systems

Key Topics Covered:



1. Markets: Industry Outlook

1.1 Trends: Current and Future Impact Assessment

1.1.1 Scaling of CO2 Mineralization Technologies

1.1.2 Strength and Performance Benefits

1.1.3 Novel CO2-Cured Products and Binders

1.1.4 Integration with Carbon Capture & Direct Air Capture

1.1.5 Carbon Credits and New Revenue Streams

1.1.6 Circular Carbon Economy & Material Reuse

1.2 R&D Review

1.2.1 Patent Filing Trend by Country, by Company

1.3 Market Dynamics Overview

1.4 Funding Landscape

1.5 Regulatory Landscape

1.5.1 Embodied Carbon Disclosure and Limits

1.5.2 "Buy Clean" Procurement Policies

1.5.3 Carbon Pricing and Emissions Regulations

1.5.4 Industry Commitments and Green Building Standards

1.5.5 Quality Standards and Codes



2. Global Carbon-Sequestering Concrete Market Market (by Application)

2.1 Application Segmentation

2.2 Application Summary

2.3 Global Carbon-Sequestering Concrete Market (by End-Use Application)

2.3.1 Building Construction

2.3.2 Infrastructure

2.3.3 Industrial

2.3.4 Others



3. Global Carbon-Sequestering Concrete Market (by Product)

3.1 Product Segmentation

3.2 Product Summary

3.3 Global Carbon-Sequestering Concrete Market (by Product Type)

3.3.1 Ready-Mix Concrete

3.3.2 Precast & Masonry Products

3.3.3 Cement/Binders



4. Global Carbon-Sequestering Concrete Market (by Region)



5. Market Landscape - Market Map of Key Sequestration Companies

5.1 Geographic Assessment

5.2 Company Profiles

5.2.1 Concrete Producing Companies

Holcim Ltd.

Heidelberg Materials

CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V.

CRH plc

China National Building Material (CNBM) / Sinoma

Dalmia Cement (Bharat) Ltd.

UltraTech Cement Ltd.

Pan-United Corporation

Vicat Group

5.2.2 Technology Providers

CarbonCure Technologies

Solidia Technologies

CarbiCrete

CarbonBuilt

Blue Planet Systems

Carbon Upcycling Technologies

Carbon8 Systems

Partanna

Fortera Inc.

Sublime Systems

