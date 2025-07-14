Carbon-Sequestering Concrete Market Analysis and Forecast 2025-2035: Carbon-Sequestering Concrete Revolutionizes Building Construction with Up to 10% Cement Savings

Discover the burgeoning Global Carbon-Sequestering Concrete Market, driven by tightening carbon mandates and net-zero goals. Explore innovative CO2-mineralization technologies such as CO₂-injected ready-mix, CO₂-cured precast, and CO2-absorbing binders. Key segments include building construction, infrastructure, and regional opportunities in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and beyond. Key players: Holcim, Heidelberg Materials, CarbonCure, Solidia, and more. Unlock strategic insights for sustainable growth in the eco-friendly construction industry.

Dublin, July 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Carbon-Sequestering Concrete Market - A Global and Regional Analysis: Focus on Products, Applications, and Country-Level Analysis - Analysis and Forecast, 2025-2035" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The carbon-sequestering concrete market covers technologies and products that permanently mineralize CO2 within concrete or its constituents. Solutions span CO2-injected ready-mix, CO2-cured precast blocks, alternative binders that absorb CO2, and synthetic aggregates produced from captured CO2.

Market growth is propelled by tightening embodied-carbon regulations, net-zero construction targets, and the performance gains (e.g., higher early strength) delivered by CO2 mineralization.

Global Carbon-Sequestering Concrete Market Segmentation by Application

The Global Carbon-Sequestering Concrete Market is segmented by application, each serving construction or infrastructure sectors that seek to lower embodied-carbon footprints while maintaining or improving structural performance.

The following application areas are covered in this report:

  • Building Construction: High-rise offices, data-center shells, residential and institutional buildings increasingly specify low-carbon materials to meet LEED, BREEAM, and similar certification thresholds. CO2-mineralized concrete delivers up to 5-10 % cement savings while boosting early-age strength, helping contractors shorten cycle times and developers hit Scope-3 targets.
  • Infrastructure: Roads, bridges, tunnels, ports, and airport aprons adopted through "Buy Clean" and equivalent public-procurement rules. Precast girders and pavement panels cured in CO2 chambers show lower permeability and chloride ingress, extending design life and permanently storing multiple tonnes of CO2 per structure.
  • Industrial & Utilities: LNG terminals, renewable-energy foundations, wastewater tanks and power-plant basins can recycle on-site flue-gas CO2 into concrete, closing a circular loop. Owners value rapid-strength precast pieces that compress shutdown schedules and satisfy corporate decarbonization mandates.
  • Other/Specialty Uses: Marine blocks, coastal-defense armour units, 3-D-printed facade panels and carbon-negative masonry for affordable housing. Enhanced sulfate resistance and net-negative life-cycle footprints make these products attractive for climate-adaptation projects in island and coastal regions.

Global Carbon-Sequestering Concrete Market Segmentation by Products

The market is segmented by product type, each pathway offering distinct technical approaches to CO2 mineralization and catering to varied producer capabilities and project requirements.

Global Carbon-Sequestering Concrete Market - By Product Type

  • Ready-Mix Concrete (CO2 Injection): CO2 gas is metered into the mixer or transit truck where it reacts with calcium ions, forming nano-CaCO2.
  • Precast & Masonry Products (CO2-Cured): Blocks, pavers, slabs and panels are cured inside sealed chambers that circulate pure or dilute CO2 at low pressure.
  • Cement/Binders & Synthetic Aggregates: Low-clinker or cement-free binders (e.g., slag-based, LC3, Solidia cement) that rely on CO2 curing, plus limestone aggregate manufactured directly from captured CO2.

Global Carbon-Sequestering Concrete Market Dynamics

Market Drivers:

  • Net-zero and embodied-carbon mandates (e.g., Buy Clean, RE2020)
  • CO2-mineralization boosts strength, allowing cement reduction
  • Corporate ESG demand & carbon-credit monetization

Market Restraints:

  • Up-front cost of retrofits and CO2 supply
  • Limited CO2 transport/logistics in some regions
  • Conservative building-code adoption cycles

Market Opportunities:

  • Government funding for CCUS demonstrations
  • Integration with DAC & point-source capture
  • Circular use of industrial by-products (slag, fly ash)

Companies Profiled

Concrete & Cement Producers

  • Holcim
  • Heidelberg Materials
  • CEMEX
  • CRH
  • CNBM/Sinoma
  • Dalmia Cement
  • UltraTech
  • Pan-United Corporation
  • Vicat Group

Technology Providers

  • CarbonCure
  • Solidia
  • CarbiCrete
  • CarbonBuilt
  • Blue Planet Systems
  • Carbon Upcycling
  • Carbon8 Systems
  • Partanna
  • Fortera
  • Sublime Systems

Key Topics Covered:

1. Markets: Industry Outlook
1.1 Trends: Current and Future Impact Assessment
1.1.1 Scaling of CO2 Mineralization Technologies
1.1.2 Strength and Performance Benefits
1.1.3 Novel CO2-Cured Products and Binders
1.1.4 Integration with Carbon Capture & Direct Air Capture
1.1.5 Carbon Credits and New Revenue Streams
1.1.6 Circular Carbon Economy & Material Reuse
1.2 R&D Review
1.2.1 Patent Filing Trend by Country, by Company
1.3 Market Dynamics Overview
1.4 Funding Landscape
1.5 Regulatory Landscape
1.5.1 Embodied Carbon Disclosure and Limits
1.5.2 "Buy Clean" Procurement Policies
1.5.3 Carbon Pricing and Emissions Regulations
1.5.4 Industry Commitments and Green Building Standards
1.5.5 Quality Standards and Codes

2. Global Carbon-Sequestering Concrete Market Market (by Application)
2.1 Application Segmentation
2.2 Application Summary
2.3 Global Carbon-Sequestering Concrete Market (by End-Use Application)
2.3.1 Building Construction
2.3.2 Infrastructure
2.3.3 Industrial
2.3.4 Others

3. Global Carbon-Sequestering Concrete Market (by Product)
3.1 Product Segmentation
3.2 Product Summary
3.3 Global Carbon-Sequestering Concrete Market (by Product Type)
3.3.1 Ready-Mix Concrete
3.3.2 Precast & Masonry Products
3.3.3 Cement/Binders

4. Global Carbon-Sequestering Concrete Market (by Region)

5. Market Landscape - Market Map of Key Sequestration Companies
5.1 Geographic Assessment
5.2 Company Profiles
5.2.1 Concrete Producing Companies

  • Holcim Ltd.
  • Heidelberg Materials
  • CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V.
  • CRH plc
  • China National Building Material (CNBM) / Sinoma
  • Dalmia Cement (Bharat) Ltd.
  • UltraTech Cement Ltd.
  • Pan-United Corporation
  • Vicat Group

5.2.2 Technology Providers

  • CarbonCure Technologies
  • Solidia Technologies
  • CarbiCrete
  • CarbonBuilt
  • Blue Planet Systems
  • Carbon Upcycling Technologies
  • Carbon8 Systems
  • Partanna
  • Fortera Inc.
  • Sublime Systems

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/isemmn

