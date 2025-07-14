Bitcoin Solaris Enters Final Presale Phase with 150% Built-In Upside Before Exchange Listing





TALLINN, Estonia, July 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitcoin Solaris (BTC-S), a next-generation crypto protocol blending high performance with early-stage accessibility, has officially entered the final phase of its highly anticipated presale. With over $6.6 million already raised and more than 14,150 participants onboarded, BTC-S is rapidly becoming one of 2025’s most talked-about blockchain projects.

Now priced at $12 per token, Bitcoin Solaris is set to increase to $13 in the next phase before reaching its launch value of $20—a built-in 150% gain for early adopters.

Why Bitcoin Solaris Is Gaining Real Momentum

Bitcoin Solaris isn’t riding on hype alone. It’s ticking boxes that most projects can’t even reach. The technology backing it makes it more than a speculative bet; it’s a calculated one.

Dual Consensus: A hybrid architecture combining Proof-of-Work and Delegated Proof-of-Stake creates a balance between decentralization and performance.







Validator Rotation: Prevents monopolies by automatically shifting block production roles.



Over 10,000 TPS: With sub-2-second finality, BTC-S is built to handle scale, not just promise it.



Energy Efficient: Uses 99.95% less power than traditional PoW systems.



Rust-Based Smart Contracts: Flexible for DeFi, NFTs, cross-chain apps, and enterprise adoption.



It's also fully mobile-first, engineered for scalability on phones via the upcoming Solaris Nova App. That part alone unlocks billions of potential users. And influencers like Crypto Show have taken notice with detailed coverage breaking down why the coin has so much upside.

This isn’t another testnet coin. It’s a fully audited, community-backed protocol preparing for a real breakout. Independent audits from Cyberscope and Freshcoins back up the claim.

Crypto Innovation Just Got Its Engine Back: Meet Bitcoin Solaris

Presale Panic? Or Smart Entry Point?





Right now, Bitcoin Solaris is in phase 12 of its presale. The current token price sits at $12, with a next phase set to jump to $13, and a final launch price locked at $20. That’s a clean 150% upside baked into the structure.

With over 14,150 users already onboarded and $6.6M+ raised, this has become one of the fastest-moving presales in 2025. And it’s closing in just under two weeks. That doesn’t leave much time for hesitation.

To ensure smooth token delivery after launch, wallets like Trust Wallet and Metamask are recommended for receiving BTC-S. You don't need them to join the presale, just to get your tokens later.

Not Just Talk. Real Wealth Mechanics Built In

Bitcoin Solaris isn’t another buzzword coin. It’s designed with wealth generation in mind.

Easy mining via the upcoming mobile app.



A mobile-friendly network structure with validator flexibility.



DeFi-ready infrastructure with real smart contract utility.



TPS performance and security are audited by trusted firms.



Early-stage access before listings even begin.



And unlike Bitcoin, this one didn’t start in obscurity. It's building momentum with a loud, excited community and attention from respected creators.

Final Verdict

Sei laid a foundation. But for those seeking real upside potential, Bitcoin Solaris offers a very different path, one that looks less like waiting for the next bull run and more like building value now.





It’s rare for a coin to combine polished tech with first-mover wealth positioning. BTC-S is doing both. And this might just be the last window to get in before the market wakes up.

The Final Entry Window Is Closing

With the presale now in its twelfth and penultimate stage, investor interest is surging. As the price edges closer to the final $20 listing, Bitcoin Solaris is positioning itself as both a technological leap forward and a rare opportunity for early-stage participation in a crypto ecosystem before market saturation.

BTC-S can be purchased directly from the project’s official website using credit cards or crypto payments. No wallet is required for initial purchase; tokens will be claimable post-launch via supported wallets.

About Bitcoin Solaris

Bitcoin Solaris is a next-generation blockchain protocol focused on accessibility, decentralization, and performance. Designed to support a wide range of use cases—from DeFi to real-world commerce—it offers a mobile-friendly, energy-efficient platform for scalable, secure digital transactions.

For more information on Bitcoin Solaris:

Website: https://www.bitcoinsolaris.com/

Telegram: https://t.me/Bitcoinsolaris

X: https://x.com/BitcoinSolaris

Media Contact:

Xander Levine

press@bitcoinsolaris.com

Press Kit: Available upon request

Disclaimer: This content is provided by Bitcoin Solaris. The statements, views, and opinions expressed in this content are solely those of the content provider and do not necessarily reflect the views of this media platform or its publisher. We do not endorse, verify, or guarantee the accuracy, completeness, or reliability of any information presented. We do not guarantee any claims, statements, or promises made in this article. This content is for informational purposes only and should not be considered financial, investment, or trading advice.Investing in crypto and mining-related opportunities involves significant risks, including the potential loss of capital. It is possible to lose all your capital. These products may not be suitable for everyone, and you should ensure that you understand the risks involved. Seek independent advice if necessary. Speculate only with funds that you can afford to lose. Readers are strongly encouraged to conduct their own research and consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions. However, due to the inherently speculative nature of the blockchain sector—including cryptocurrency, NFTs, and mining—complete accuracy cannot always be guaranteed.Neither the media platform nor the publisher shall be held responsible for any fraudulent activities, misrepresentations, or financial losses arising from the content of this press release. In the event of any legal claims or charges against this article, we accept no liability or responsibility.Globenewswire does not endorse any content on this page.

Legal Disclaimer: This media platform provides the content of this article on an "as-is" basis, without any warranties or representations of any kind, express or implied. We assume no responsibility for any inaccuracies, errors, or omissions. We do not assume any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information presented herein. Any concerns, complaints, or copyright issues related to this article should be directed to the content provider mentioned above.

