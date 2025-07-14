MOTOR Ai gets $20M for autonomous driving software that will fast track global deployment of safe autonomous cars

Berlin, July 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a world racing toward autonomous vehicles, Europe has taken a different path - demanding not just performance, but explainability, safety, and full legal compliance. MOTOR Ai is meeting that challenge head-on. Today, the company announced a $20 million seed funding round to bring its certified, neuroscience-driven technology into full deployment, starting with German public roads.

The seed round was led by Segenia Capital and eCAPITAL, with participation of German HNWI’s. The new capital will flow into the final steps towards type approval for public roads and the subsequent deployment of autonomous vehicles.





MOTOR Ai founders: Roy Uhlmann and Adam Bahlke.



As the only German company, MOTOR Ai has built an intelligence for Level 4 autonomous driving that reasons through data, rather than just reacting. At the heart of the system is a cognitive architecture rooted in active inference, a model from neuroscience that allows vehicles to make structured, transparent decisions. That’s how MOTOR Ai makes autonomous technology transparent and aligned with human and regulatory expectations.

“Our solution meets key requirements for transparency and traceability of autonomous driving decisions, as required by authorities, said MOTOR Ai’s CEO and Co-Founder Roy Uhlmann. “That clearly distinguishes us from US providers and at the same time optimally complies with European regulatory requirements.”

As other providers pursue autonomy through brute-force data collection and black-box prediction models, MOTOR Ai has taken a different approach: one that is deeply explainable and certifiable on the world's highest safety levels. Its full-stack system already meets the most stringent European and international safety and compliance requirements, including UNECE approval standards, ISO 26262 (ASIL-D), Regulation (EU) 2022/1426, Autonomous Vehicles Approval and Operation Ordinance (AFGBV), GDPR, the EU AI Act, and upcoming Cyber Resilience Act provisions.

MOTOR Ai: Autonomy as a Service

This year, vehicles equipped with MOTOR Ai’s Level 4 system for autonomous driving will start operations in several German districts. The vehicles are supervised on board by a safety driver to be taken out during 2026. These deployments include both, the full onboard autonomy stack and the technical supervision required by law.

For the team behind MOTOR Ai, these milestones are the product of years of deep technical development including regulatory groundwork. Since 2017, the company has built its entire autonomy stack in-house from Berlin, working in close dialogue with certification authorities and federal certifiers.

“In a regulated environment like Europe, trust and compliance are non-negotiable,” said Michael Janßen, General Partner, Segenia Capital “MOTOR Ai has built a solution that is not only technologically differentiated but fundamentally aligned with how Europe thinks about infrastructure and public safety. This is how autonomy will scale in future.”

“This ‘Made in Germany’ in-house development reduces inter-dependencies while strengthening Europe’s ability to operate in critical innovative technology”, says Lucas Merle, Principal at eCAPITAL.

MOTOR Ai’s vision: a certified, explainable driver system that can serve as infrastructure for safe, transparent autonomy - one that Europe can both build on, and believe in. Type-Approval after European and German regulation is foreseen in 2026

“We don’t think the future of autonomy in Europe should be a mystery,” added Uhlmann, explaining the fundamentally different approach Germany and the EU takes in comparison to other markets. “It should be measurable, inspectable, and designed to earn public trust. That’s what we’ve been building, and now we’re ready to scale it.”

About MOTOR Ai

MOTOR Ai was founded in Berlin in 2017 by Roy Uhlmann (CEO) and Adam Bahlke (CTO). The company develops cognitive AI systems for autonomous driving with a focus on explainable decisions, safety and regulatory compliance. MOTOR Ai has developed Level 4 intelligence for autonomous driving. The system, which is based on cognitive intelligence, is able to make decisions in complex traffic situations. In contrast to purely machine learning systems, which are based on (pre-)trained situations, MOTOR Ai’s system can make safe and comprehensible decisions in so-called edge cases, the central problem of autonomous driving. This results in two major advantages: the autonomous driver can be certified according to international safety standards and, due to its ability to generalize information, it does not need to be trained in all scenarios. MOTOR Ai plans to develop the first certified autonomous vehicle fleet for Europe.



