HRXchange 2025 Set to Shape the Future of Work in Canada

Toronto, ON, July 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CPHR Canada and the Human Resources Professionals Association (HRPA) are joining forces to present HRXchange 2025, a landmark national gathering of senior HR executives taking place November 3 and 4, 2025, at the Hilton Toronto.

“HRXchange is a mission-meets-moment opportunity,” says Jodi Kovitz, CEO of HRPA. “It is designed to empower people leaders to not only adapt to rapid change but to drive it. We are calling on HR leaders across the country to come together and shape a stronger, more inclusive, and more prosperous future for Canada.”

This event will bring together more than 250 HR leaders from across Canada. Designed to address the most pressing issues shaping work today, HRXchange offers attendees the chance to step out of the day-to-day and into a curated environment of bold thinking, practical tools, and powerful peer connection.

“Bringing senior HR voices together on a national scale has never been more important,” adds Anthony Ariganello, President & CEO of CPHR Canada. “HRXchange offers a platform to collaborate, inspire, and build strategies that move the profession and the country forward. This novel partnership reflects our joint commitment to providing our national community of professionals with the highest-impact collaboration opportunities and valuable content.”

CPHR Canada and the HRPA are proud to collaborate with EY Canada, the Title Sponsor of the HRXchange 2025. This relationship underscores a shared commitment to advancing the HR profession.

“We are excited to support HRXchange 2025,” says Christopher Gordon, National Leader, People Advisory Services, EY Canada. “Our purpose at EY is to build a better working world and this collaboration with CPHR Canada and the HRPA for this event allows us to empower HR leaders across the country to embrace innovation, drive transformation, and shape the future of work with confidence.”

HRXchange 2025 highlights include:

Welcome dinner and reception on November 3

Full day of substantive content on November 4 hosted by Canadian TV personality Sangita Patel featuring keynotes and panels from nationally renowned subject matter experts, including a keynote by Canadian Stephanie Case who won a 100-km ultramarathon in Wales six months postpartum

Break-out Power Sessions where leaders will co-create solutions for building a more prosperous country together

Strategic insights on leadership, transformation, inclusion, AI, and workforce prosperity

Networking and access to resources post-event

To ensure a meaningful peer-to-peer experience, HRXchange is designed for seasoned HR leaders. If you are interested in exploring your eligibility for the event, learn more by visiting: https://cphr.hrpa.ca/.

HRXchange is where Canada’s HR leadership comes together to navigate complexity, lead with purpose, and shape the future of work.

About CPHR Canada

CPHR Canada represents 31,000 members in the human resources profession across nine provinces and three territories in Canada. Established in 1994, CPHR Canada is the national voice on the enhancement and promotion of the HR profession. With an established and credible designation and collaboration on national issues, we are proactively positioning the national human resources agenda in Canada and representing the Canadian HR profession with HR associations around the world.

About HRPA

The Human Resources Professionals Association (HRPA) is the regulatory body for the HR profession in Ontario. With over 24,000 members, the HRPA advances professional excellence, ensures regulatory compliance, and advocates for the strategic value of HR in the workplace.