Dr. Mark Stein, leading oral surgeon in New York City, selected to the 2025 Super Doctors® list!

New York, NY, July 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dr. Mark Stein, DDS, MD, has once again been honored with a spot on the Super Doctors® list featured in the 2025 edition of The New York Times Magazine. This marks the ninth consecutive year Dr. Stein has received this prestigious recognition, highlighting his reputation as one of the top oral surgeons in New York City.

The Super Doctors list is carefully compiled through a thorough evaluation process. Leading medical professionals and researchers review candidates based on their skills, experience, and patient outcomes. While some of the most highly regarded doctors earn a place on this exclusive list, just 5% of oral surgeons in New York achieve this distinction each year. Dr. Stein’s consistent selection reflects his commitment to providing excellent care and the most advanced and up-to-date technologies and treatments.

“I am truly humbled to receive this recognition again,” said Dr. Stein. “It reflects not only my dedication, but also the hard work, support, and trust of my incredible team and patients. It motivates me to keep striving for oral surgery advancements and providing the best care for every patient I’m honored to treat.”

Dr. Stein has been providing New York City patients with outstanding oral and maxillofacial surgery for over 25 years, specializing in the treatment, planning, and surgical placement of dental implants. Dr. Stein has also completed advanced training in bone grafting techniques and cosmetic facial surgery, further enhancing his expertise. Recognized as one of New York’s leading oral and maxillofacial surgery practices, Dr. Stein and his team offer a full spectrum of surgical procedures, including dental implants, sinus lift surgery, complex bone grafting, wisdom teeth extractions, oral pathology, orthognathic surgery, and more.

The Super Doctors list recognizes only the most accomplished doctors and physicians in their specialties. To be considered, doctors must first receive recommendations from their peers. Following nomination, candidates undergo a thorough evaluation based on factors like leadership, professional achievements, experience, certifications, publications, independent research, and more. Those who score the highest—representing the top 5%—are then selected for inclusion on the Super Doctors list.

Known as one of the few doctors in the country to hold both dental and medical degrees, Dr. Stein leads a premier oral surgery practice, New York Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery. Dr. Stein and his team have been involved in numerous dental implant research projects aimed at advancing cutting-edge techniques and ensuring the highest standards of patient care in the field of not only dental implants, but oral surgery as well.

To learn more about undergoing oral surgery with Dr. Mark Stein, you can contact New York Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery by phone at (212) 888-4760 or by requesting an appointment online.

Attachment