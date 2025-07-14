Capital Power welcomes Ferio Pugliese as Senior Vice President, Chief Corporate Officer and Roger Huang as Vice President, Corporate Development and U.S. Renewables

EDMONTON, Alberta, July 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Capital Power Corporation (TSX: CPX) is pleased to announce Ferio Pugliese has joined the company as Senior Vice President, Chief Corporate Officer, effective today. Mr. Pugliese succeeds Jacquie Pylypiuk.

In his new role, Mr. Pugliese will oversee People & Culture, Information Services, Data Science & Insights, Energy Markets & Low Carbon Solutions, and Communications & Community Engagement. A seasoned executive with leadership experience across multiple sectors, including energy and aerospace, Mr. Pugliese is known for driving transformation through a people-first approach and a proven ability to scale complex organizations.

“We are excited to welcome Ferio to Capital Power,” said Avik Dey, President & CEO. “He is a proven business leader with a deep commitment to talent development. His extensive management experience across a number of industries will be instrumental as we continue to scale our business and foster a culture of high performance.”

The company also extends its deep appreciation to Jacquie Pylypiuk for her years of dedicated service and leadership. “Jacquie has been a tremendous leader and valued member of our executive team. We are grateful for her service and leadership over the years,” added Mr. Dey.

Further strengthening its executive capabilities, Capital Power recently welcomed Roger Huang as Vice President, Corporate Development and U.S. Renewables, effective June 5, 2025. In this newly created role, Mr. Huang reports directly to the CEO and is responsible for advancing Capital Power’s growth ambitions, corporate partnerships, and U.S. renewables platform. Mr. Huang brings significant investment and energy sector expertise, with a background spanning senior executive roles in private equity and in industry.

“Roger’s experience in business building and strategic dealmaking will drive Capital Power’s continued growth trajectory,” added Mr. Dey. “The addition of Ferio and Roger brings new energy and expertise to our leadership team as we continue to power the energy expansion and deliver long-term value for our shareholders.”

Territorial Acknowledgement

In the spirit of reconciliation, Capital Power respectfully acknowledges that we operate within the ancestral homelands, traditional and treaty territories of the Indigenous Peoples of Turtle Island, or North America. Capital Power’s head office is located within the traditional and contemporary home of many Indigenous Peoples of the Treaty 6 Territory and Métis Nation of Alberta Region 4. We acknowledge the diverse Indigenous communities located in these areas and whose presence continues to enrich the community.

