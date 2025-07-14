DMi Partners Expands Executive Leadership to Support Growth and Operational Excellence

PHILADELPHIA, July 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DMi Partners (DMi), the award-winning full-service performance marketing agency specializing in affiliate, email, search, and social media marketing, today announced the addition of three seasoned professionals to its executive leadership team: Gamelle Queen, Natalie Laro, and Amanda Armstrong. Their appointments reflect DMi’s continued investment in scaling operations, nurturing its values-driven culture, and driving long-term growth.

Under the leadership of CEO and Co-Founder Patrick McKenna, DMi has built a strong foundation, guided by a commitment to performance, innovation, and community. The firm’s leadership team–including VP of Media Services Kristina Nolan, VP of CRM Brian McKenna, VP of Growth Zach Labenberg, and VP of Analytics and Marketing Intelligence Kevin Dugan–has been instrumental in driving its success, including recent workplace awards from AdAge, Inc.com , and the Philadelphia Inquirer.

With the addition of Gamelle, Natalie, and Amanda, who bring a combination of large-agency experience and a rich track record of resourceful problem-solving across industries, DMi is poised to build on this momentum with deeper operational and strategic capabilities.

Gamelle Queen, Chief Financial Officer, brings more than 15 years of experience leading corporate finance and operations. He oversees financial strategy, planning, and performance management to support DMI’s accelerated growth.

Natalie Laro , Senior Director of People, leads HR, talent acquisition, and employee relations. A DMi team member for the past two years, she previously held senior HR and people operations roles at Sharethrough, Otrium, and WITHIN, bringing a thoughtful, employee-first approach to supporting company growth.

Amanda Armstrong , General Counsel, brings over two decades of legal expertise to guide DMi's legal strategy, compliance, and risk management. Known for her integrity, collaborative mindset, and passion for workplace culture, Amanda plays a key role in upholding the agency's values as it scales.





“We’re thrilled to welcome Gamelle, Natalie, and Amanda to the executive team. They are already trusted leaders within the agency—people our team looks to for guidance and support. Their expertise and energy will help shape DMi’s next chapter, all while preserving the culture that makes us who we are,” said Patrick McKenna, CEO and Co-Founder of DMi Partners.

DMi’s continued commitment to excellence is reflected in initiatives like DMi Cares, which supports employee development and community engagement. With its expanded leadership team, DMi is well-positioned to meet the evolving needs of its clients, employees, and industry.

About DMi Partners

DMi Partners is a full-service performance marketing agency working with today's leading consumer, B2B, and e-commerce brands like Royal Caribbean, Sargento, and Anthropologie. The agency's innovative email and affiliate management accompany a best-in-class suite of digital services, including SEO, paid search, e-commerce, branding, interactive social media marketing, and advanced marketing analytics designed to engage target audiences to drive revenue.

Founded in 2003, DMi Partners has over 100 clients and 85 team members nationwide, including Philadelphia, California, Georgia, and Colorado. Staffed by big-agency talent and offering the personal attention and agility of a boutique, DMi Partners has been recognized for managing award-winning campaigns and a proven track record of delivering the highest quality marketing strategy, execution, and results. Learn more by visiting www.DMiPartners.com and LinkedIn , X (formerly Twitter) , Facebook , and Instagram , or contact us at info@DMiPartners.com .

