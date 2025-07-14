Pineapple, Inc. to Launch Real-World Asset Token Designed to Monetize Intellectual Property

Tokenized IP platform built to enable access, utility, and engagement with Pineapple branded proprietary assets

LOS ANGELES, CA, July 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pineapple, Inc. (OTC: PNPL) (“Pineapple” or the “Company”) today announced its strategic entry into the digital asset space with the planned launch of the Pineapple Express Token, a real-world asset-backed cryptocurrency built on the Solana blockchain, slated for release in Q3 2025.

The Pineapple Express Token is designed to generate recurring royalties for the company through the commercial utilization of intellectual property—including domains, trademarks, patents, and management contracts—leveraged via blockchain-based smart contracts. Token holders will gain enhanced transparency into the utilization of these real-world assets and the revenues they generate through commercial activity.

The Company has engaged a third-party consulting firm to lead the launch, and confirmed that the assets supporting the token will include:

Any and all management contracts with cannabis industry participants using the trade name Pineapple Express in commerce.

Domains: pineappleexpress.com, pineapplewellness.com, THCexpress.com, and ShroomTropics.com.

U.S. Patent No. 9,642,476 for the Top Shelf Safe Display System

Registered trademarks for: Pineapple Express, Pineapple Wellness, THC, Flower of Life, THC Knockout, and ShroomTropics.

“We believe in the long-term potential of cryptocurrency, especially when anchored to tangible, real-world assets,” said Matthew Feinstein, CEO and Chairman of Pineapple, Inc. “This innovative initiative reflects our commitment to staying ahead of market trends while creating new value opportunities for our shareholders and building on the foundation of our existing business lines.”

Shareholders of record holding PNPL stock will be eligible to receive Pineapple Express Tokens at no cost by verifying ownership through contacting the Company via email at info@pineappleinc.com or by phone to 877-310-PNPL.

About Pineapple, Inc.

Based in Los Angeles, California, Pineapple, Inc. is a diversified intellectual property and brand management company. Through its upcoming asset-backed cryptocurrency, Pineapple Express Coin, the Company aims to unlock the commercial potential of its IP portfolio via blockchain innovation. Pineapple also provides management and consulting services for licensed cannabis operations, functional mushroom supplements through ShroomTropics.com, and CBD wellness products nationwide via its wholly owned subsidiary, Pineapple Wellness, Inc. The Company’s leadership team brings together deep regulatory knowledge and business acumen from across the cannabis, wellness, and tech sectors.

For more information, visit www.pineappleinc.com.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This release contains “forward-looking statements”. Forward-looking statements also may be included in other publicly available documents issued by PNPL and in oral statements made by our officers and representatives from time to time. These forward-looking statements are intended to provide management’s current expectations or plans for our future operating and financial performance, based on assumptions currently believed to be valid. They can be identified by the use of words such as “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “goal,” “seek,” “believe,” “project,” “estimate,” “expect,” “strategy,” “future,” “likely,” “may,” “should,” “would,” “could,” “will” and other words of similar meaning in connection with a discussion of future operating or financial performance.

Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, statements relating to future sales, earnings, cash flows, results of operations, uses of cash and other measures of financial performance.

