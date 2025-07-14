Tyson Demo Day Showcases AI Innovations in Food Technology

SPRINGDALE, Ark., July 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tyson Ventures, the venture capital arm of Tyson Foods (NYSE: TSN), hosted its fourth annual pitch event, which aims to position Tyson Foods as the strategic partner of choice for the most promising innovators working toward a better food system. Eleven companies pitched their AI-related innovations to a group of Tyson Foods senior leaders and team members as part of Tyson Demo Day 2025.

Tyson Demo Day encourages innovators and entrepreneurs worldwide to apply with breakthrough solutions that can help Tyson Foods foster sustainable practices, enhance transparency, create new efficiencies and ensure the highest standards of quality across the unique protein supply chain.

“Great ideas come from all over, and it’s inspiring to see so much strategic potential all in one place,” said Doug Kulka, Chief Information & Technology Officer for Tyson Foods. “When AI-driven solutions enhance our connection with customers and consumers, we can unlock new ways to innovate and deliver exceptional experiences. The global reach and scale of Tyson Foods can help these up-and-coming companies apply their groundbreaking solutions to make a difference.”

Each year, Tyson Demo Day centers on different innovation areas of interest to the industry. For 2025, Tyson Ventures sought out innovative startups that have the potential to deliver AI in food innovation and branding. The participating companies, which represent seven U.S. states and four countries, pitched their disruptive business solutions at Tyson Foods world headquarters on July 9. Their solutions target food technology challenges from many different angles using technologies that include software, artificial intelligence, consumer insights, advanced product and packaging concepts, and analytics for innovation.

The eleven participating companies at Tyson Demo Day 2025 were:

Delineate

Orby AI

Prevera

Proxy Foods

TasteWise

Qloo

Descartes & Mauss

GrowinCo

Observa

Shelfgram

Seekr Technologies

The Tyson Foods panel represents a broad cross-functional group of team members. They selected six Demo Day startups to engage in continued conversations within the business, paving the way for further high-impact opportunities.

The six selected companies were:

Delineate allows brands to be more agile and proactive in-flight, rather than receiving historic data, bridging the gap between campaign performance and brand awareness.

allows brands to be more agile and proactive in-flight, rather than receiving historic data, bridging the gap between campaign performance and brand awareness. Orby AI is an AI Agent platform built for enterprise automation. Orby aims to automate critical tasks, enabling enterprise teams to reclaim their time and focus on creating value at scale.

is an AI Agent platform built for enterprise automation. Orby aims to automate critical tasks, enabling enterprise teams to reclaim their time and focus on creating value at scale. Prevera utilizes technology to design antimicrobial proteins that protect food products such as meat, while removing undesired preservatives and increasing shelf life.

utilizes technology to design antimicrobial proteins that protect food products such as meat, while removing undesired preservatives and increasing shelf life. Proxy Foods turns food data into an AI-virtual scientist, supporting R&D teams in protected novel discovery and commercial product development from bench to market in half the time.

turns food data into an AI-virtual scientist, supporting R&D teams in protected novel discovery and commercial product development from bench to market in half the time. Qloo is built around delivering AI-powered cultural intelligence to companies seeking to understand and anticipate consumer preferences by analyzing anonymized data from billions of behavioral signals across entertainment, dining, travel, fashion, consumer goods and more.

is built around delivering AI-powered cultural intelligence to companies seeking to understand and anticipate consumer preferences by analyzing anonymized data from billions of behavioral signals across entertainment, dining, travel, fashion, consumer goods and more. TasteWise turns billions of data points into trend predictions, product ideas and personalized brand storytelling.

Since its inception in 2016, Tyson Ventures has invested more than $100 million in emerging proteins, new technologies for food and worker safety and sustainable food production. Stay up to date on engagement with these partners by following the Tyson Ventures LinkedIn account.

About Tyson Ventures

Tyson Ventures is the venture capital arm of Tyson Foods, Inc., one of the world’s largest food companies and a recognized leader in protein. Tyson Ventures aims to be the strategic partner of disruptive innovators transforming the food industry and providing sustainable nutrition to a growing global population. Tyson Ventures focuses on investments in three strategic areas – emerging proteins, enabling technologies, and innovations that empower people, protect our planet and cultivate smart, responsible agriculture.