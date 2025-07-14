Resilience, CrowdStrike and AWS Work Together to Reduce Cyber Risk for Enterprises

SAN FRANCISCO, July 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Resilience , the leading cyber risk solutions company, CrowdStrike and Amazon Web Services (AWS) today announced a new collaboration to empower enterprises to proactively mitigate cyber risk and minimize material losses from cyber incidents. Through this new partnership with CrowdStrike and expanded collaboration with AWS, customers can leverage the Resilience Threatonomics Platform to turn security insights into financial risk mitigation strategies and help improve cyber insurance coverage terms.

The Resilience platform ingests information about a company’s security posture, including telemetry from the CrowdStrike Falcon ® platform and AWS, and provides powerful risk quantification, roadmap prioritization, and reporting tools to help enterprises understand the financial impact of their cybersecurity decisions. Using models honed on cyber loss data, Resilience pinpoints the most financially consequential risks and helps clients stay ahead of evolving threats.

“Through this collaboration, Resilience, CrowdStrike and AWS offer enterprises a unique approach to reducing cyber risk: customers can better understand potential cyber risk, then quantify and communicate that risk and finally transfer that risk via cyber insurance,” said Tim Riley, SVP of Business Development at Resilience. “By wrapping technical data in broader business terms, we’re empowering our customers to make smarter decisions, justify their existing investments, and rest easy knowing that they have policy terms that reflect real-world control performance rather than generic benchmarks.”

The collaboration brings together three strategic elements to help enterprises strengthen their security posture, demonstrate security program effectiveness, and reduce the cost of cyber insurance. Customers of Resilience, CrowdStrike and AWS now have access to enhanced:

Risk mitigation: Leveraging telemetry from CrowdStrike and AWS services, including AWS Security Hub, the Resilience platform validates that CrowdStrike and AWS implementations are properly deployed – helping identify misconfigurations and actively reducing risk. The Resilience platform provides recommendations for financially sound mitigation strategies, testing against common risk scenarios like ransomware attacks or business interruption incidents, and highlights potential risks from misconfiguration or deployment errors.

CrowdStrike and AWS customers can access Resilience's proprietary executive reporting tool to deliver quantified insights to boards or oversight bodies, combining technical data with business context to validate cyber risk strategies and budgets.

CrowdStrike and AWS customers can access Resilience’s proprietary executive reporting tool to deliver quantified insights to boards or oversight bodies, combining technical data with business context to validate cyber risk strategies and budgets. Risk transfer: Qualifying joint customers can unlock stronger cyber insurance coverage terms through Resilience’s affiliated insurance companies. Enterprises also benefit from streamlined renewals based on a validated measure of their efforts to minimize attack surface, stop lateral movement, and prevent compromise and data loss. Resilience provides cyber insurance and technology errors and omissions (Tech E&O) solutions to enterprise clients backed by A rated capacity partners in the US, UK, and EU.



This announcement builds on ongoing collaboration between Resilience and the two companies. The Falcon platform is widely used across Resilience’s enterprise customer base and, according to Resilience cyber insurance data, is associated with the lowest rate of claims with incurred losses.

“This collaboration gives CrowdStrike customers yet another return on their Falcon platform investment,” said Tom Etheridge, Chief Global Services Officer at CrowdStrike. “Security leaders need to go beyond traditional metrics and clearly demonstrate how their investments are driving meaningful risk reduction and business impact. By combining CrowdStrike’s industry-leading protection and deep telemetry with Resilience’s financial modeling and risk expertise, customers can translate technical data into measurable business value.”

Resilience achieved Amazon Web Services (AWS) Cyber Insurance Competency in 2023. This specialization recognizes Resilience as an AWS Partner that helps AWS customers improve their security posture and find affordable cyber insurance policies through a simplified customer experience. Now, clients can share AWS telemetry with Resilience’s cyber decision platform to better evaluate their cyber risk, understand that risk in financial terms, and accelerate the insurance selection and renewal process.

CrowdStrike achieved the AWS Security Incident Response Ready specialization which recognizes CrowdStrike as an AWS Partner that helps customers effectively reduce cyber risk. Working proactively with businesses globally, CrowdStrike offers industry leading cybersecurity services as well as through programs like Falcon for AWS Security Incident Response to help organizations strengthen cyber resilience and respond faster to modern threats.

“AWS and CrowdStrike have long helped customers build strong security foundations and Resilience's risk quantification platform now adds a crucial business dimension to this security equation,” said Ryan Orsi, Global Head of Cloud Foundation Partners at AWS. “Their ability to transform AWS and CrowdStrike security telemetry into financial metrics gives our customers a powerful way to validate their configurations, prioritize investments based on business impact, and streamline their approach to cyber insurance. This addresses a critical need we consistently hear from security leaders.”

Clients who wish to learn more can contact Resilience .

AWS customers can learn more at AWS Summit New York City 2025 .

CrowdStrike and Resilience will be co-presenting at Fal.Con 2025 this September. To register for this event, see here .

